Last Film Show is the fourth film in Indian cinema shortlisted for 95th Academy Awards

This is a proud moment for our Indian cinema. The Pan Nalin-directed Last Film Show has created a new benchmark for other films to follow. The said film has become the only fourth Indian film to get shortlisted at the 95th Academy Awards.

In an incredible honor for the country, the Pan Nalin directorial and Roy Kapur Films, Jugaad Motion Pictures, and Monsoon Film’s cinematic masterpiece Last Film Show (Chhello Show) has got shortlisted in the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Oscars shortlist 2023 has been officially announced today by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences jury. Last Film Show is now among the fifteen International films vying for a nod at the 2023 Oscars.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed breaks her silence, says she wasn't detained in Dubai - READ ON

Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama film directed by Pan Nalin. It is about a nine-year-old boy, Samay (Bhavin Rabari), who is captivated by the magic of cinema and sets forth to fulfill his 35mm celluloid dreams. The film was selected earlier this year as our country's Official Entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards.

Last Film Show was released in theatres across India in October and in the United States earlier this month. The film is streaming in India on the global giant streamer Netflix. Delighted with the Oscars selection, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, producer Dheer Momaya, and director Pan Nalin give an official statement. They collectively said, "We are humbled and overjoyed that our heartfelt ode to the cinematic medium. Last Film Show (Chhello Show), is recognized by the world's pre-eminent awards body, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

They felt overwhelmingly happy and added, "Since our selection by the Film Federation of India as India's Official Entry to the 95th Oscars, we knew in our hearts that the film was bound for something special. We, would like to thank the FFI, the millions of people who watched and admired Chhello Show, and our international distributors who gave the film a well-deserved push. It is a historic moment for India. We hope to bring the Oscar home very soon."

ALSO READ: Is Malaika's sister Amrita Arora upset due to the former cracking insensitive jokes about her - READ ON

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony, is scheduled to take place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA. PVR and Netflix are distribution partners of Last Film Show in India. The film, Last Film Show, is currently released by Samuel Goldwyn Films in the US. Orange Studios is releasing the film in France. While, the Shochiku Studios and Medusa are bringing it to Japanese and Italian cinemas.