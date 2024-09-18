Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra'

    Siddhant trained in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu in preparation for Yudhra. Yudhra also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal, and Shilpa Shukla.

    'It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra' RTM
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:43 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:43 PM IST

    Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to stun the audience with his much-awaited action film 'Yudhra'. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and the fans cannot wait to see Siddhant in a new avatar. In an interview with DNA, the actor revealed that this action film is not like anything the Indian audience has ever seen in Bollywood. He said that this film is ‘a totally different animal.’ 

    During the interview, the 31-year-old actor said, “It’s a very personal story of revenge. We never had a reference. Obviously, we knew we had to do something path-breaking with the action. It has to look raw and real. We would not do it just for the effect of it. No fight or no violence should be just for style or for shock value. Action always has a purpose behind it.”

    "We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realize it’s a totally different animal," he added. 

     

     

    Siddhant trained in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu in preparation for Yudhra. Yudhra also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal, and Shilpa Shukla. Ravi Udyawar directed the film, which was written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment brand. The film will hit the theaters on September 20.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast RTM

    'Paise Yeh Log Double...': Archana Puran Singh opens up about earning less than Kapil Sharma show cast

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets ATG

    Why did Hrithik Roshan- Sussanne Khan divorce? Zayed Khan shares SHOCKING deets

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma's tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor's life RTM

    [WATCH] Alia Bhatt responds to Kapil Sharma’s tease about 'the girl before her' in Ranbir Kapoor’s life

    [WATCH] Janhvi Kapoor's perfect Tamil touches hearts: Fans reflect on Sridevi's lasting influence RTM

    [WATCH] Janhvi Kapoor's perfect Tamil touches hearts: Fans reflect on Sridevi's lasting influence

    Amitabh Bachchan shares video about daughters says 'Beti bann ke aana', netizens raise ques on Aishwarya Rai RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan shares video about daughters says 'Beti bann ke aana', netizens raise ques on Aishwarya Rai

    Recent Stories

    History, Spirituality, and Politics: Six Books Defining Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    History, Spirituality, and Politics: Six Books Defining Pondy Lit Fest 2024

    BREAKING Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21 reports gcw

    BREAKING: Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on September 21

    Amid rising tensions, India issues formal notice to Pakistani for review & modification of Indus Water Treaty snt

    Amid rising tensions, India issues formal notice to Pakistan for review & modification of Indus Water Treaty

    Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao starrer becomes highest-grossing hindi film ATG

    Stree 2: Rajkummar Rao starrer becomes highest-grossing hindi film

    Top 10 largest diamonds that dazzled the world gcw

    Top 10 largest diamonds that dazzled the world

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon