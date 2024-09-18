‘It's a different animal': Siddhant Chaturvedi claims no action film compares to his 'Yudhra'

Siddhant Chaturvedi is all set to stun the audience with his much-awaited action film 'Yudhra'. The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and the fans cannot wait to see Siddhant in a new avatar. In an interview with DNA, the actor revealed that this action film is not like anything the Indian audience has ever seen in Bollywood. He said that this film is ‘a totally different animal.’

During the interview, the 31-year-old actor said, “It’s a very personal story of revenge. We never had a reference. Obviously, we knew we had to do something path-breaking with the action. It has to look raw and real. We would not do it just for the effect of it. No fight or no violence should be just for style or for shock value. Action always has a purpose behind it.”

"We were ahead of the curve in 2019 when I signed the film. But the pandemic happened and we couldn’t get the international crew to shoot here. Logistically we couldn’t start. By that time we saw there were a lot of action films coming out. But none of it is similar or in the same zone. A lot of people might compare it but you can’t. When you watch this film, you’ll realize it’s a totally different animal," he added.

Siddhant trained in mixed martial arts (MMA), kickboxing, and jiu-jitsu in preparation for Yudhra. Yudhra also features Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, Raghav Juyal, and Shilpa Shukla. Ravi Udyawar directed the film, which was written by Farhan Akhtar, Akshat Ghildial, and Shridhar Raghavan. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the Excel Entertainment brand. The film will hit the theaters on September 20.

Latest Videos