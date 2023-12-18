Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I have my children to call during any crisis...'Mohanlal at 25th anniversary of his fans association in Kochi rkn
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 18, 2023, 3:20 PM IST

    The 25th-anniversary celebration of the Mohanlal Fans Association was organized at Nedumbassery CIAL Convention Centre in Kochi. Mohanlal clarified that the only condition he set for his fan association was that there should be no competition. The speech of the star is going viral among fans. The actor said " My children will take care of me" and was taken up by the fans with great enthusiasm.
     
    Mohanlal thus stated that Mammootty has played a big role in my film journey. Mammootty inaugurated the organization. Mohanlal, expressing strength in unity, mentioned at the event that growth happens when people stand together. He shared his confidence, stating that he can be relied upon during any crisis, and highlighted the importance of having his fans by his side.

    At the same time, the actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 'Neru'. The movie is set for a global release on December 21, 2023, and it is generating excitement among fans. The makers of the film released the film's new poster which features Anaswara Rajan alongside actors Mohanlal and Priyamani.

    According to sources, Disney+ Hotstar has acquired the digital rights, and Aisanet has paid a significant sum for the film's satellite rights. The highly awaited film, produced by Anthony Perumbavoor and Santhy Anthony under Aashirvad Cinemas, brings together a skilled crew for its creation.

    For the fifth time, Mohanlal is teaming with Jeethu Joseph and the actor-director team is also working on another action thriller film 'Ram,' which will be released in 2024.

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2023, 3:20 PM IST
