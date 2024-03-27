Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Game Changer' song 'Jaragandi': Ram Charan, Kiara Advani dance wholeheartedly on foot-tapping track

    The song 'Jaragandi' from the film 'Game Changer' was released today and stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. 

    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 2:48 PM IST

    The first song Jaragandi from the upcoming film 'Game Changer' graced screens. Released on Ram Charan's 39th birthday. This over-four-minute spectacle features the dynamic duo of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, who are set to captivate audiences with their performances in the movie.

    The video takes viewers to a picturesque rural backdrop adorned with colorful houses and lively inhabitants donned in vibrant attire. Against this vibrant canvas, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani steal the show with their mesmerizing dance moves clad in traditional attire, which adds authenticity to their performance. Notably, Kiara showcases a departure from her usual Bollywood style, infusing the choreography with a unique flair that adds to the song's appeal.

    The song

    Accompanying the visual spectacle are the powerhouse vocals of Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan, with lyrics penned by Anantha Sriram. Complementing the infectious beats is the music composed by Thaman S, promising a musical treat for fans. The BTS segment offers a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes action, providing glimpses of the camaraderie and dedication of the cast and crew. Fans couldn't contain their excitement, flooding social media with praise for the vibrant visuals, foot-tapping music, and the chemistry between Ram Charan and Kiara Advani.

    About 'Game Changer'

    Game Changer has already generated significant buzz, with Ram Charan essaying the role of an ambitious IAS officer and ascending to the position of chief minister. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the esteemed banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and helmed by the visionary director Shankar, this action-packed thriller is poised to make waves across Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi cinema. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

