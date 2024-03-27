The Great Indian Kapil Show promo OUT: Ranbir, Neetu, and Riddhima Kapoor are the first guests!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    The Great Indian Kapil Show show will be available on Netflix starting March 29 and will also feature guests such as Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Sharma with his wife, Shreyas Iyer, and more.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Mar 27, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Kapil Sharma is back with his show, and this time on Netflix titled 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The show will also feature the much-anticipated reunion of Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover after a long separation, they are reconciling. The announcement of The Great Indian Kapil Show astonished and excited everyone. The show will be available on Netflix starting March 29 and the promo and guests of the first episode are out.

    The promo

    Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni will appear in the first episode of the show and they will be the first guests on the show. The promo was out today, and it has Kapil Sharma welcoming Ranbir, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima to the program. They are collaborating on a show for the first time.

    In the video, Ranbir is seen discussing how he stole his sister Riddhima and his mother's jewelry to gift his girlfriends. They were also seen talking about Ranbir's daughter Raha where Ranbir reveals he is a burb specialist.

    A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

    Guests on the Kapil Sharma show

    The OTT show will feature Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti Chopra, Rohit Sharma with his wife, Shreyas Iyer, and more.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2024, 1:49 PM IST
