TV star Ankita Lokhande mourns father Shashikant Lokhande's death; read THIS

Ankita Lokhande's father, Shashikant Lokhande, passed away at 68 on August 12. The cause of his death remains undisclosed. The last rites are scheduled at Oshiwara crematorium on August 13, at 11 am. Shashikant had been ailing for some time. Ankita and her husband Vicky Jain have not yet issued a statement regarding the situation.

Ankita Lokhande on her father

Ankita Lokhande's touching Father's Day post honored her late father, Shashikant Lokhande, with heartfelt words. "Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa .. I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever. Happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494. Your Rajarajeshwari (sic)," Ankita captioned her Instagram post.

For the uninitiated, Ankita Lokhande is an Indian actress known for her work in television and film. She gained prominence with her role as Archana in the TV show 'Pavitra Rishta'. Born in Indore, she transitioned to films with 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi'. Lokhande is recognized for her acting skills and has garnered awards for her performances. She is also known for her social media presence and public appearances. Her work continues to captivate audiences and she remains a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.

