    'Dunki': Shah Rukh Khan shares new poster, reminds fans about film's release date

    'Dunki' is directed by Raj Kumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in important roles.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan is all set for his third and last release of the year 2023. The film titled 'Dunki' will be released in theaters tomorrow, December 21. However, ahead of the release, the actor has revealed another fascinating poster, which has piqued the interest of fans. The film is directed by Raj Kumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in important roles.

    In the poster, SRK is seen hugging his onscreen co-star Taapsee Pannu.

    'Dunki' songs

    The movie's trailer and songs have generated a lot of buzz, and the wait until December 21 is proving to be a long one. The advance ticket purchase dates have officially been released, much to the pleasure of fans. Many of the actor's admirers are excited for the film to become yet another commercial smash following the success of 'Jawan' earlier this year.

    Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai's film promotion event

    Shah Rukh Khan recently visited a film promotion event in Dubai and performed one of his most iconic songs, 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. A video from the occasion has gone viral, in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing to Chaiyya Chaiyya from his 1998 film 'Dil Se'. Shah Rukh's excitement and energy thrilled admirers, who expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

    About 'Dunki'

    'Dunki' has a run time of 2 hours 41 minutes and a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film depicts the emotional journey of a group of friends who desire to relocate to another country. The plot follows the exciting journey of people who take an unusual path known as the Donkey Flight, demonstrating the hardships they meet along the way. 

    'Dunki' is a partnership between JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, and is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
