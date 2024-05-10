Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to dazzle at Cannes 2024, bringing Bollywood glamour to the prestigious event with their stunning appearances and recent successes in the industry

The anticipation for the 77th Cannes Film Festival is reaching its peak as Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari gear up to captivate audiences with their dazzling appearances on the prestigious red carpet. Scheduled from May 14 to 25, the Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its celebration of international cinema and the glamour of its attendees.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often hailed as the queen of Bollywood, is poised to make a triumphant return to the Cannes red carpet. With a history of stunning appearances at the festival, Aishwarya is set to once again enchant viewers with her timeless elegance. Notably, Aishwarya served as a Cannes jury member in 2003, further solidifying her connection to the esteemed event.

Joining Aishwarya is the talented Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been making waves in the industry with her recent success in the acclaimed series 'Heeramandi'. Having made her Cannes debut in 2022, Aditi expressed her excitement at the opportunity to return to the festival, describing it as an honor and a thrilling journey.

Beyond their anticipated red carpet appearances, both actresses have been making significant strides in their respective careers. Aishwarya, last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', garnered praise for her performance, showcasing her enduring talent and versatility. Meanwhile, Aditi's portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' has garnered widespread acclaim, further establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

ALSO READ: Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's film to hit on big-screen on THIS date; read details

As the countdown to Cannes 2024 begins, fans eagerly await the breathtaking moments and sartorial splendor that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are sure to bring to the illustrious festival. Their presence is set to add a touch of Bollywood glamour to the global stage, reaffirming the enduring influence of Indian cinema on the world stage.

Latest Videos