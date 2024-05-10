Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai, Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are set to dazzle at Cannes 2024, bringing Bollywood glamour to the prestigious event with their stunning appearances and recent successes in the industry

    Cannes Aishwarya Rai Aditi Rao Hydari to set to walk the red carpet at prestigious film festival ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 10, 2024, 12:27 PM IST

    The anticipation for the 77th Cannes Film Festival is reaching its peak as Bollywood icons Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari gear up to captivate audiences with their dazzling appearances on the prestigious red carpet. Scheduled from May 14 to 25, the Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its celebration of international cinema and the glamour of its attendees.

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, often hailed as the queen of Bollywood, is poised to make a triumphant return to the Cannes red carpet. With a history of stunning appearances at the festival, Aishwarya is set to once again enchant viewers with her timeless elegance. Notably, Aishwarya served as a Cannes jury member in 2003, further solidifying her connection to the esteemed event.

    Joining Aishwarya is the talented Aditi Rao Hydari, who has been making waves in the industry with her recent success in the acclaimed series 'Heeramandi'. Having made her Cannes debut in 2022, Aditi expressed her excitement at the opportunity to return to the festival, describing it as an honor and a thrilling journey.

    Beyond their anticipated red carpet appearances, both actresses have been making significant strides in their respective careers. Aishwarya, last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan: II', garnered praise for her performance, showcasing her enduring talent and versatility. Meanwhile, Aditi's portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heeramandi' has garnered widespread acclaim, further establishing her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.

    ALSO READ: Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's film to hit on big-screen on THIS date; read details

    As the countdown to Cannes 2024 begins, fans eagerly await the breathtaking moments and sartorial splendor that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari are sure to bring to the illustrious festival. Their presence is set to add a touch of Bollywood glamour to the global stage, reaffirming the enduring influence of Indian cinema on the world stage.

    Last Updated May 10, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Border 2 Sunny Deol and Ayushmann film to hit on big-screen on THIS date RBA

    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana's film to hit on big-screen on THIS date; read details

    Deepika Padukone hides baby bump in first appearance after husband Ranveer Singh deletes marriage pictures ATG

    Deepika Padukone hides baby bump in first appearance after husband Ranveer Singh deletes marriage pictures

    Marivillin Gopurangal Movie Review: Is Indrajith Sukumaran's family entertainer worth your time; Check rkn

    Marivillin Gopurangal Movie Review: Is Indrajith Sukumaran's family entertainer worth your time; Check

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6 Voting Results: Who will be evicted from Mohanlal's show this weekend; Read

    Who is Indian-Mexican UmaSofia Srivastava? Why did she give up her Miss Teen USA title? RKK

    Who is Indian-Mexican UmaSofia Srivastava? Why did she give up her Miss Teen USA title?

    Recent Stories

    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation rkn

    Jesna missing case: Thiruvananthapuram court orders further investigation

    Who is Mikhail Mishustin, reappointed as Russia's prime minister by Vladimir Putin snt

    Who is Mikhail Mishustin, reappointed as Russia's prime minister by Vladimir Putin?

    We don't involve ourselves in elections US rejects Russia's allegation of interference in LS polls (WATCH) snt

    'We don't involve ourselves in elections': US rejects Russia's allegation of interference in LS polls (WATCH)

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour vkp

    Bengaluru rains: BBMP launches helpline numbers amidst heavy downpour

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor Subin over missing memory card from bus anr

    Thiruvananthapuram Mayor-KSRTC driver row: Police interrogate conductor over missing memory card from bus

    Recent Videos

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon
    AstraZeneca Vaccine Controversy: Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic, says top doctor

    EXCLUSIVE! 'Covishield has saved lives; there is no need to panic...' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10

    PM Modi's NEW prediction: BJP CM will take oath in Odisha on June 10 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    cricket IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH) osf

    IPL 2024: Manipal Hospitals treats transplant survivors to a memorable evening at Chinnaswamy Stadium (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon