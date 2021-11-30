'Antim' promotion: Salman Khan's 'charkha' moment at Sabarmati Ashram

During the promotion of Antim: The Final Truth; Salman Khan spends some quality time at Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Ashram; he was also seen spinning Khadi on the wheel

Bollywood star Salman Khan's latest release Antim: The Final Truth, has been loved by his fans, and the film has been raking positive reviews in large numbers ever since its release. The film and Salman have stolen the viewers' hearts with their power-packed action sequences.

2021's most significant action blockbuster, 'Antim', has been collecting in huge numbers on the Box Office and made a thunderous opening on Friday, November 26. The film's remarkable run at the Box Office continued with the film earning 24.11 cr worldwide.

During Antim's promotion, Salman Khan went to Gujarat and later went to the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Sabarmati Ashram, which is also called Harijan Ashram, was the home to the father of the nation Mohandas Gandhi from 1917 until 1930.

The place also served as one of the leading centres of the Indian freedom struggle. Along with Salman Khan, the film director Mahesh Manjrekar also visited the place. It was said Mahesh has recently defeated cancer.

Salman, who was in a green T-shirt and jeans had spun some khadi on the wheel. Khan also signed the visitor’s book and was given a memento of the spinning wheel and a book on Gandhi.

Salman looked happy and excited to Visit the most iconic and historically rich, and significant places in the country. Coming back to Antim's box-office report, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the three-day earnings of Antim and wrote on Twitter, “Antim goes from strength to strength with each passing day. Growth on Day 2 and 3 indicates it has found appreciation (sic)."



