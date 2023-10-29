Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    '12 Fail' box office collection: Vikrant Massey-starrer grosses Rs 2.50 crores on Day 2

    '12th Fail', starring outstanding Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has shown amazing growth, with a staggering 134 increase in box office collections.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial '12th Fail' has become a movie office sensation. The picture earned a remarkable Rs 2.50 crores net on Day 2 for a total of 3.60 crores net, firmly establishing itself as a cinematic force. But that's not all; '12th Fail', starring outstanding Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, has shown amazing growth, with a staggering 134 increase in box office collections. This increase has left both industry insiders and fans in amazement at the film's enormous influence.

    The film was released in 600 screens with 2300 shows, but the number has multiplied many times in the first two days due to an unprecedented response and word of mouth. 

    Notably, regional audiences have enthusiastically supported '12th Fail'.The Delhi and Punjab circuits increased by 150 percent, demonstrating the film's strong connection with North Indian viewers. In Mumbai, the film's appeal was enticing, with an impressive 100 percent increase.

    About '12th Fail'

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language drama film written and directed by him. It is based on Anurag Pathak's novel of the same name and is produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Zee Studios.

    The cast of the film includes Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, Sanjay Bishnoi, and Harish Khanna. The movie was released on October 27, 2023. The film earned favorable reviews from critics.

    Last Updated Oct 29, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
