Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

    MS  Dhoni indulges in his passion for vintage cars and bikes during his time away from international cricket, captivating fans with glimpses of his impressive collections in Ranchi.

    WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 1, 2023, 1:45 PM IST

    Even in his time away from international cricket, Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his personal space and indulging in his passion for vintage cars and bikes. Although he continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, his retirement from international cricket allows him more time with his family and to pursue his hobbies.

    Recently, a fan captured a video of Dhoni driving a red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 on the streets of his hometown, Ranchi, and shared it on social media. The clip quickly gained popularity, with fans praising Dhoni's love for cars and bikes. Many comments highlighted his unorthodox batting style, drawing parallels between his unique approach to cricket and his classic car collection.

    "Dhoni is true car nd bike lover," wrote one user. "He has the best collection of cars and trophies," commented another.

    "His batting style is unorthodox and his car collection is classic. Choices," said a third user, while a fourth added, "Looks like he only became a cricketer to fulfill his dream of owning a lot of Cars and Bikes". 

    This isn't the first time Dhoni has been spotted driving a vintage car in Ranchi. Just days before, another video went viral, showing him behind the wheels of a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II. His choice of cars has become a talking point among fans, who admire not only his cricketing achievements but also his impressive collection of automobiles.

    Dhoni's passion for bikes is equally evident, as former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video from Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, showcasing his extensive collection of bikes. The tweet praised Dhoni's dedication to his passion, describing him as a great achiever and an incredible person.

    "One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad tweeted as he shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection.

    As one of India's most celebrated cricketers, Dhoni's love for vintage cars and bikes adds another dimension to his personality. His fans are enamored by his diverse interests, and the glimpses into his car and bike collections have only fueled their admiration. Even in his retirement, Dhoni continues to inspire and captivate his fans both on and off the field.

    Last Updated Aug 1, 2023, 1:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia osf

    Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes clarifies misconceptions about post-match drinks with Australia

    Cricket Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh osf

    Lanka Premier League 2023: Snake stops play at Galle; Dinesh Karthik's playful dig at Bangladesh

    Cricket Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland osf

    Jasprit Bumrah makes a return to lead T20 side in the series against Ireland

    Ashes 2023: Fairytale ending for Stuart Broad as England beat Australia at the Oval; WATCH dream moment snt

    Ashes 2023: Fairytale ending for Stuart Broad as England beat Australia at the Oval; WATCH dream moment

    Cricket Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer osf

    Stuart Broad: The unfulfilled IPL journey of England's finest pacer

    Recent Stories

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries MSW EAI

    Heal Naturally: 7 effective Ayurvedic treatments for injuries

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil snt

    FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Sam Kerr's pep talk inspired Australia into last 16 on home soil

    Jawan Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song ADC

    Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan lip-synced for 1st time in 3 languages for 'Zinda Banda' song

    9 tips to create a stylish and functional home office gcw eai

    9 tips to create a stylish and functional home office

    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them RBA

    Love Kiara Advani's embellished monokini? Know its cost and where to buy them

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Christian Musicological Society of India Founder President Father Joseph J Palackal

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Syriac chant is not the music of the dead'

    Video Icon
    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Horrific toll plaza accident in Tamil Nadu's Madurai (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach WATCH AJR

    Massive blue whale found stranded on Andhra Pradesh beach | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Telangana floods: IAF helicopters rescue 6 people in daring rescue (WATCH)

    Video Icon