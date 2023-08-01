WATCH vintage Mahi: MS Dhoni drives red 1973 Pontiac Trans-Am in Ranchi; leaves internet awestruck

MS Dhoni indulges in his passion for vintage cars and bikes during his time away from international cricket, captivating fans with glimpses of his impressive collections in Ranchi.

Even in his time away from international cricket, Indian cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni is making the most of his personal space and indulging in his passion for vintage cars and bikes. Although he continues to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, his retirement from international cricket allows him more time with his family and to pursue his hobbies.

Recently, a fan captured a video of Dhoni driving a red Pontiac Trans-Am 1973 on the streets of his hometown, Ranchi, and shared it on social media. The clip quickly gained popularity, with fans praising Dhoni's love for cars and bikes. Many comments highlighted his unorthodox batting style, drawing parallels between his unique approach to cricket and his classic car collection.

"Dhoni is true car nd bike lover," wrote one user. "He has the best collection of cars and trophies," commented another.

"His batting style is unorthodox and his car collection is classic. Choices," said a third user, while a fourth added, "Looks like he only became a cricketer to fulfill his dream of owning a lot of Cars and Bikes".

This isn't the first time Dhoni has been spotted driving a vintage car in Ranchi. Just days before, another video went viral, showing him behind the wheels of a Rolls Royce Silver Wraith II. His choice of cars has become a talking point among fans, who admire not only his cricketing achievements but also his impressive collection of automobiles.

Dhoni's passion for bikes is equally evident, as former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad shared a video from Dhoni's Ranchi farmhouse, showcasing his extensive collection of bikes. The tweet praised Dhoni's dedication to his passion, describing him as a great achiever and an incredible person.

"One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," Prasad tweeted as he shared a video of Dhoni's bike collection.

As one of India's most celebrated cricketers, Dhoni's love for vintage cars and bikes adds another dimension to his personality. His fans are enamored by his diverse interests, and the glimpses into his car and bike collections have only fueled their admiration. Even in his retirement, Dhoni continues to inspire and captivate his fans both on and off the field.