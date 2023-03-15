WATCH: Rishabh Pant shows impressive signs of recovery with water therapy; sends inspiring message

Rishabh Pant suffered a horrific car accident, ruling him out of cricketing activities for most of the year. Meanwhile, he is on a steady road to recovery, as lately, he has been undergoing water therapy to improve his walking abilities.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant suffered a horrible car crash earlier this year while driving during the wee hours on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. While he was lucky to have escaped from a life-threatening accident, it was still severe enough to inflict significant injuries on him and rule him out of cricketing activities for most of the year.

Since then, Pant has undergone treatment in Dehradun before undergoing surgeries in Mumbai, and he is on a steady road to recovery. While he has been showing promising signs of improvement, as he has begun to walk on crutches and with the help of a walking stick, his latest therapy is the most encouraging sign of recovery.

ALSO READ: ICC TEST RANKINGS: RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN REGAINS NO.1 SPOT; JASPRIT BUMRAH DROPS TO 7TH

In a video he shared on his social media handles, Pant is seen doing water therapy, where he is seen in a swimming pool as he walks inside the water holding a walking stick. While he suffered some wounds from the accident, especially on his back since his car had caught fire, the scars are still visible.

Meanwhile, Pant also shared an inspiring message, as he captioned the video post that he shared. The missive read, "Grateful for small things, big things, and everything in between.🙏". Consequently, fans commented on his post and wished him a speedy recovery.

ALSO WATCH: 'Run the show' - Hardik Pandya gets training underway ahead of IND vs AUS ODIs and IPL 2023

As for his cricketing commitments, he will be missing out on leading Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 later this month and the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 Final against Australia in June. However, if his recovery goes fine, he should be able to get back to competitive cricket by September, during the Asia Cup, which would mark a vital tournament in his preparation for the ICC World Cup (CWC) in October.