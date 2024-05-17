Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: David Lloyd weighs in on the ultimate cricket debate

    The debate over who is the greater cricketer between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli continues to captivate fans and experts alike. Recently, former English cricketer David Lloyd shared his insights on this perennial topic, offering his perspective on which of these cricket legends would make the ultimate Test and all-format XI.

    The debate between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli has been a hot topic among cricket fans and experts. Tendulkar is revered as the 'God' of cricket, while Kohli is often called the 'King'. Recently, former English cricketer David Lloyd shared his perspective on this debate, particularly when choosing between Tendulkar and Kohli for an ultimate Test Playing XI.

    David Lloyd, affectionately known as 'Bumble', discussed the topic during an interaction on talkSPORT Cricket. He described how he sought opinions through social media and received overwhelming support for Tendulkar.

    "I did a bit of research, got on social media, and I threw it out there. You can only have one. 95 percent said Sachin. Some are telling me, criticizing me, some even asking the question. It's ridiculous. There is only one answer. The one thing that kept coming up was that Sachin would leave his ego at home. I think the other guy is quite a personable chap, Virat Kohli," Lloyd said.

    Reflecting on their Test careers, Lloyd expressed a clear preference for Tendulkar. "In Test cricket, Sachin. The other guy is incredible, Virat Kohli. Dangerous. Would take the game away. Exciting player. If I had a choice in a Test match between Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, I would have Lara. He could hit the ball in places that weren't even invented, and could do it all very naturally. A different animal, Lara. He could get a bit touchy but I never saw that with Sachin Tendulkar. He was on an even keel all the time, Tendulkar. Didn't really take chances. So in Test matches, between him and Kohli, two fabulous players. It's not really an argument, Sachin.”

    While Lloyd favored Tendulkar for a Test XI, he had a different view for an all-format XI, recognizing the distinct eras and formats in which Kohli and Tendulkar excelled. Kohli’s era, characterized by T20 cricket and the demanding schedule of modern tournaments like the IPL, highlighted his versatility and adaptability.

    "Virat Kohli," Lloyd stated when choosing for an all-format XI. "Sachin was sublime. All is right with the world, but I like a bit of rock and roll. We're talking about two of the greatest players there's ever been. We're trying to look at T20s and ODIs, you could easily go for Kohli."

