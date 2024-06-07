T20 World Cup 2024: Nitish Kumar's heroics force Super Over in thrilling tie between USA and Pakistan

Nitish Kumar's incredible performance led to a dramatic tie between the USA and Pakistan, forcing a Super Over in their T20 World Cup match. His crucial boundary off a missed yorker highlighted a thrilling finish, showcasing cricket at its best.

High-octane action! It doesn't get much better than this. Throughout the match, it seemed the USA had it in the bag. They bowled excellently to restrict Pakistan to 159 and started their chase strongly. Skipper Monank Patel batted brilliantly, scoring a fifty while sharing a crucial stand with Andries Gous. It looked like the USA would cruise to victory as Pakistan appeared rattled, with boundaries coming easily.

However, the tide turned in the 14th over when Haris Rauf finally broke the partnership. Amir then dismissed the set Patel in the very next over, causing the USA to lose all momentum. What followed was an exemplary display of death bowling as the Pakistani bowlers nailed yorkers repeatedly. With the USA needing 15 off the final over, it seemed Pakistan had avoided an embarrassing loss. But Haris Rauf missed his mark twice, allowing Aaron Jones and Nikhil Kumar to pick off 14 runs and send the game into a super over!

