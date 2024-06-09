Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi at NY stadium fuels excitement (WATCH)

    The anticipation for the T20 World Cup 2024 showdown between India and Pakistan has soared with cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi making a sensational appearance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Yuvraj Singh, Shahid Afridi at NY stadium fuels excitement (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 9, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    The excitement for the T20 World Cup 2024 clash between India and Pakistan has reached new heights as cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi made a thrilling appearance at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Their presence has added to the anticipation of the high-stakes match, further igniting the enthusiasm of cricket fans worldwide. Watch the electrifying moments as these icons grace the stadium ahead of the epic showdown.

    more to follow...

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2024, 7:10 PM IST
