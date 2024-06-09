T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: 'Big loss for India'- Internet reacts as Pakistan drop Azam Khan

In a significant move, Pakistan's Imad Wasim replaces Azam Khan as they win the toss and opt to bowl first against India in a highly anticipated Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The decision comes amidst cloudy and windy conditions, with India looking to maintain their winning momentum after defeating Ireland earlier in the tournament.

All-rounder Imad Wasim replaces batter Azam Khan as Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in a highly-anticipated Group A match of the Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The toss was delayed by 30 minutes due to slight rain in the city, with cloudy and windy conditions prevailing currently. Sunday's match will be played on the pitch that hosted the Netherlands-South Africa clash on Saturday, which the Proteas won by four wickets. Imad returns to Pakistan's playing eleven after a side strain kept him out of the team's surprising loss to co-hosts USA at Dallas earlier this week.

"We will bowl first because of the weather and moisture in the pitch," said Pakistan captain Babar Azam. "The conditions suit us; we have four fast bowlers. We will try to use them to our best. The past is past; we are looking forward to today's match, and we are ready to give our 100%. It's always a big game, and our confidence is high for India vs Pakistan matches."

India holds a 6-1 head-to-head record against Pakistan in Men's T20 World Cup meetings. The last five T20 World Cup games between the two teams have been won by the chasing side. India won their opening match against Ireland by eight wickets at New York earlier this week.

