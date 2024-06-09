T20 World Cup 2024: India suffer mid-innings collapse against Pakistan, end with below-par score of 119

India's batting effort ends on a disappointing note as they manage only 119 runs in 19 overs against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024.

India's innings has come to a close with a score of 119 runs in 19 overs. Despite being put into bat, India fell short of playing their full 20 overs. It was a disappointing effort from their batters, but credit must be given to Pakistan for their impressive bowling performance throughout the innings. They will be pleased with their efforts thus far.

Naseem emerged as the standout bowler, dismissing Virat, Axar, and Dube. Despite being hit for a hat-trick of fours, Rauf bounced back to claim three wickets. Both he and Amir were on the brink of hat-tricks as India repeatedly found fielders in the infield. Pant was the sole batsman to make a substantial contribution. India finds themselves at least 20 runs shy. However, can their bowlers elevate their performance to bridge the gap? The chase is about to commence.

Lowest totals for India in T20 World Cup matches:

79 vs New Zealand in Nagpur, 2016

110/7 vs New Zealand in Dubai, 2021

118/8 vs South Africa in Nottingham, 2009

119 vs Pakistan in New York, 2024 - TODAY

