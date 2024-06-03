T20 World Cup 2024: ICC reveals record prize purse of $11.25 million, winners guaranteed $2.45 million

The ICC on Monday revealed an unprecedented prize pool of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, marking the highest in the tournament's history.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday revealed an unprecedented prize pool of $11.25 million USD for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, marking the highest in the tournament's history. The victorious team is slated to pocket a minimum of $2.45 million.

In this ninth edition, 20 teams will vie for glory over 28 days, spanning nine venues across the West Indies and USA, making it the largest event of its kind.

The runners-up will secure at least $1.28 million, while losing semi-finalists will walk away with $787,500 each. Teams exiting after the second round will receive $382,500 each, with those ranking between ninth and 12th place earning $247,500 each.

For teams placing 13th to 20th, there's a prize of $225,000 per team. Furthermore, teams will earn an additional $31,154 for each match won, except for semi-finals and finals.

The tournament commences with 40 matches in the first round, leading to the Super 8s, followed by the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The grand finale will unfold at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the 2024 men’s champions will be crowned.

“This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event," said ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice on the event's historic significance.

