    SLC's proposal to host Asia Cup matches irks PCB; refuse to play ODI series in Sri Lanka

    Relations between the PCB and SLC have turned sour after Sri Lankan cricket board's offer of hosting the entire Asia Cup instead of four games being held in Pakistan as per the 'Hybrid Model' proposed by Najam Sethi.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 4:56 PM IST

    The Pakistan Cricket Board has reportedly declined the offer from the Sri Lankan board to play an ODI bilateral series in the island nation, after looking at Sri Lanka Cricket Board’s desire to host the complete Asia Cup.

    According to reports, relations between the PCB and SLC have turned sour after Sri Lanka board's offer of hosting the entire Asia Cup instead of four games being held in Pakistan as per the 'Hybrid Model' proposed by Najam Sethi.

    A PTI report quouting PCB source stated, "An example of the increasingly strained relations between the two boards emerged after the PCB turned down a proposal by the Lankans to play a few One-Day International matches next month in Sri Lanka."

    Pakistan is set to tour Sri Lanka in July for two Tests in the next ICC World Test Championship cycle. The SLC had suggested that Pakistan also play a few ODIs, as they are optimistic about securing a spot in the World Cup qualifiers and believe the additional matches would provide valuable preparation ahead of the main event in October. According to sources, the PCB had initially indicated their willingness to consider the proposal but has now decided to reject it.

    "It is a clear indication that the PCB is not happy with the Sri Lankan board stepping in to offer to host the Asia Cup in September when it is Pakistan's turn to host the regional event at home," the source told PTI.

    Najam Sethi, the PCB Chairman, is reportedly disappointed with the responses from the Bangladesh and Afghanistan boards regarding the Asia Cup issue.

    According to reports, Sethi anticipated that Sri Lanka, with whom Pakistan has had friendly relations for a long time, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan would persuade the Indian Cricket Board and other board members of the Asian Cricket Council to support his proposal and play at least three to four games of the Asia Cup in Pakistan before moving the tournament elsewhere.

    He is also reportedly dissatisfied with how events have turned out recently, especially after some of these board members travelled to India for the IPL final and met with Jay Shah, the secretary of the BCCI.

    The Pakistan Cricket Board has not officially responded to Indian media reports suggesting that the BCCI and Secretary Jay Shah have rejected Sethi's hybrid model proposal and prefer Sri Lanka as the host for the Asia Cup. Sources indicate that the PCB is now contemplating strong decisions regarding the Asia Cup and World Cup if the Indian board does not alter its position on the Asia Cup.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
