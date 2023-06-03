WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Khawaja backs in-form Warner to perform against India and in the Ashes

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Khawaja voiced his support for Warner and believes that his opening partner will be key in the WTC final and Ashes.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 2:45 PM IST

    Usman Khawaja, the Australian opener believes that his fellow opening partner, David Warner, is presently in top form and fully prepared to face the upcoming tests in the World Test Championship final against India and the Ashes series.

    Despite facing difficulties during the tour of India earlier this year, David Warner displayed an aggressive approach and scored 516 runs from 14 matches in the recently concluded IPL. However, adapting to the seaming conditions in England will be challenging for Warner after having played T20 cricket in the IPL for almost two months. 

    Also Read: WTC Final: Australia's Labuschagne believes long county spell will help him against India, Ashes

    Khawaja voiced his support for Warner and believes that his opening partner will be key in the WTC final. Both the Aussie openers have a huge task ahead of them to negate the swing in English seaming condition and take their team off to solid starts. Given the possibility of this being Warner's last tour of England, Khawaja's endorsement holds considerable significance.

    "I have seen him (Warner) bat in the last couple of days and, I don't want to jinx him, but he is looking good," Khawaja was quoted as saying by ICC.

    David Warner was included in Australia's squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes Tests, the selectors have also picked Marcus Harris and Matt Renshaw as other opening options. Usman believes that Warner will be the first choice and will give it his best shot in these major events.

    "This is probably the best I have seen him look in the nets for a while. That doesn't always correlate to runs, but if we are any chance of Davey Warner scoring runs this could be it. He always plays his best when his back is against the wall too," added Khawaja.

    Also Read: WTC Final: After a gruelling IPL season, is a fatigued Indian squad ready to face a fresh Australian unit?

    Apart from a sensational double hundred against South Africa last December, David Warner has struggled for runs in recent assignments, managing to score only 26 runs in three Test innings ion the tour of India. The South Paw was also below par in the last Ashes series, returning with an average of just 9.50.

    "We saw when he scored a double century in his 100th game when everyone was writing him off and telling him he was done and it was his last game and he went out and gets 200. "You never write off a great player, so I am expecting runs," said Khawaja.

    Also Read: Odisha train accident: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and other sport stars express shock over tragic incident

    Warner hints at staying focused on the task ahead, avoiding any pre-Ashes banter with England players, particularly Broad, who had the wood over him in the last year’s Ashes.

    "It (banter) just sells papers and clickbait, so I won't be getting involved in any of that stuff. I will leave it to themselves," said Warner of the Ashes series which will commence in Edgbaston on June 16.

    "Today, there is no real banter in the field. It is just about playing quality cricket and trying to get the upper edge on each other. It is a lot more connected these days than before which I think is great for the game," he added.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 2:45 PM IST
