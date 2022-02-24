Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his ‘morphed’ pictures for casino ads

Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been left offended of late following his morphed image used to promote casinos ads. As a result, he is not impressed with it and has not taken the deed lightly. He took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would be taking legal action against the violators, besides warning fans to stay away from the misleading contents.

“It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol–directly or indirectly– in an individual capacity,” clarified Tendulkar.

"It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people. While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone,” Tendulkar added. It has not been revealed yet which casino companies are using his morphed photos to promote their business.