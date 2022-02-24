  • Facebook
    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his 'morphed' pictures for casino ads

    Sachin Tendulkar is offended by his morphed images in casino ads. He has mulled legal action against the violators.

    Sachin Tendulkar mulls legal action over his morphed pictures for casino ads-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 24, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
    Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has been left offended of late following his morphed image used to promote casinos ads. As a result, he is not impressed with it and has not taken the deed lightly. He took to his Twitter handle to announce that he would be taking legal action against the violators, besides warning fans to stay away from the misleading contents.

    “It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino. I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol–directly or indirectly– in an individual capacity,” clarified Tendulkar.

    ALSO WATCH: Ronaldo vs Messi - Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite

    "It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people. While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone,” Tendulkar added. It has not been revealed yet which casino companies are using his morphed photos to promote their business.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
