Ronaldo vs Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite (WATCH)

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Sachin Tendulkar was asked to choose between legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; Read to know who the batting legend picked.

Two of the generation's greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, enjoy a huge fanbase. The debate over who is the better player between the two often encapsulates fans' attention. Even celebrities get dragged into the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. When Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was asked about the same, he had a clear pick.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the 'God' of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, picked Messi as his choice when asked about it during the rapid-fire round. The Master Blaster responded, saying: "Messi is more of my type".

In the interview, Tendulkar spoke at length on varied topics, including his marriage, his secret 3 am ritual before matches, the Covid-19 scare, retirement, and the comparisons with Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli.

In a recent interview with Time of India, Virat Kohli was also asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi. While the Argentine remains Tendulkar's clear choice, for Kohli, it is the Portugal international.

"Tough question. But I would say Cristiano Ronaldo is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer," the batting sensation was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Kohli also lauded how Ronaldo has revolutionised the sport, adding, "His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

Meanwhile, highlighting what makes Ronaldo better than Messi, Kohli went on to say, "Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

Although there's constant chatter over how long Ronaldo and Messi will continue to play, given that they are at the wrong end of their thirties, both the legendary strikers continue to play an instrumental role for their clubs, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.