  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo vs Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite (WATCH)

    In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Sachin Tendulkar was asked to choose between legendary footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi; Read to know who the batting legend picked.

    Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar picks his favourite watch
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Two of the generation's greatest players, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, enjoy a huge fanbase. The debate over who is the better player between the two often encapsulates fans' attention. Even celebrities get dragged into the Ronaldo vs Messi debate. When Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was asked about the same, he had a clear pick.

    In an interview with Graham Bensinger, the 'God' of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, picked Messi as his choice when asked about it during the rapid-fire round. The Master Blaster responded, saying: "Messi is more of my type".

    In the interview, Tendulkar spoke at length on varied topics, including his marriage, his secret 3 am ritual before matches, the Covid-19 scare, retirement, and the comparisons with Indian cricket team star Virat Kohli.

    Also read: Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why

    In a recent interview with Time of India, Virat Kohli was also asked to choose between Ronaldo and Messi. While the Argentine remains Tendulkar's clear choice, for Kohli, it is the Portugal international.

    "Tough question. But I would say Cristiano Ronaldo is the most complete player that I have seen. Whether it's the left foot, right foot, speed or dribbling skills, he's amazing. I have not seen a better goalscorer," the batting sensation was quoted as saying by Times of India.

    Kohli also lauded how Ronaldo has revolutionised the sport, adding, "His place is special, but if I had to take only one in my team who will give energy and intensity, it's Cristiano."

    Meanwhile, highlighting what makes Ronaldo better than Messi, Kohli went on to say, "Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Ronaldo's drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don't think anyone has the will that he has."

    Also read: At Ronaldo's age, Messi will find it tough to maintain goal-scoring level, claims Lewandowski

    Although there's constant chatter over how long Ronaldo and Messi will continue to play, given that they are at the wrong end of their thirties, both the legendary strikers continue to play an instrumental role for their clubs, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively.

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2022, 2:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    India vs West Indies/Windies, IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I preview: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 2nd T20I: Men in Blue eye series win, as Windies struggles to stay alive

    Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why-ayh

    Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar never watches his son Arjun play; here's why

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: S Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years send cricket fans into a tizzy-ayh

    Ranji Trophy: Sreesanth's comeback after 9 years sends cricket fans into a tizzy

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Complete squad of all teams, where to watch the matches-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22: Complete squad of all teams, where to watch the matches

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 Key contenders time and more all you need to know gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Key contenders, time and more; all you need to know

    Hollywood Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage drb

    Nicole Kidman's schoolgirl-like Vanity Fair cover shoot sparks outrage

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud RCB

    Sunny Leone's pan card used for forgery, actress tweets about fintech loan fraud

    Mohammed Siraj recalls how Virat Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and Indian Premier League IPL being life-changer-ayh

    Siraj recalls how Kohli gave 'best surprise of his life' and IPL being life-changer

    Sweet terrorist: Arvind Kejriwal's comeback on Khalistan allegations-dnm

    ‘Sweet terrorist’: Arvind Kejriwal’s comeback on Khalistan allegations

    Recent Videos

    Sikhism runs in my blood: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence-dnm

    ‘Sikhism runs in my blood’: PM Modi told Sikh delegation at his residence

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Greg Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 67): JFC rides Stewart double to edge past MCFC 3-2

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu local body polls Cash-for-votes scandal erupts

    Cash-for-votes scandal erupts ahead of Tamil Nadu local body polls

    Video Icon
    India stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff dialogue Minsk Agreements

    This is India's stand on the Russia-Ukraine standoff

    Video Icon
    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: PM Modi hosts delegation of Sikh leaders in Delhi

    Video Icon