Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

Ross Taylor is one of the most prolific batters for New Zealand. He has announced his intention to retire from international cricket after 16 years. Here are his top records.

Prolific New Zealand top-order batter Ross Taylor has announced his decision to retire from international cricket. Having made his debut in 2006 and representing the side across formats, he has brought his 16-year-long career to an end. The 37-year-old had a record-scripting career for the Kiwis that will be missed.

On Thursday morning, Taylor took to his social media to announce his retirement. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six ODI's against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country. #234," he wrote.

New Zealand will be playing Bangladesh, Australia and Netherlands at home, starting the New Year. Taylor happens to have played 110 Tests and is the top run-scorer for the side in Tests, as well as One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His debut in 2006 in ODIs was eventually followed by his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut and Test debut.

"Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side, and we're thankful for his contributions to the Blackcaps over an incredible career. His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class, and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism," said NZ head coach Gary Stead, reports New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Here are some of the records Taylor holds in international cricket:

He has scored the most NZ ODI centuries (21).

He has scored the most NZ centuries across formats (40).

He is only the fourth Kiwi cricketer to play 100 Tests after Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum.

He is the first-ever cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats.

He has the highest score record by an overseas cricketer in Tests in Australia (290 at Perth, 2015).