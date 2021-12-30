  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records

    Ross Taylor is one of the most prolific batters for New Zealand. He has announced his intention to retire from international cricket after 16 years. Here are his top records.

    Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket; check out his top records-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mount Maunganui, First Published Dec 30, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Prolific New Zealand top-order batter Ross Taylor has announced his decision to retire from international cricket. Having made his debut in 2006 and representing the side across formats, he has brought his 16-year-long career to an end. The 37-year-old had a record-scripting career for the Kiwis that will be missed.

    On Thursday morning, Taylor took to his social media to announce his retirement. "Today, I'm announcing my retirement from international cricket at the conclusion of the home summer, two more tests against Bangladesh, and six ODI's against Australia and the Netherlands. Thank you for 17 years of incredible support. It’s been an honour to represent my country. #234," he wrote.

    ALSO READ: NZ's Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ross Taylor (@rossltaylor3)

    New Zealand will be playing Bangladesh, Australia and Netherlands at home, starting the New Year. Taylor happens to have played 110 Tests and is the top run-scorer for the side in Tests, as well as One-Day Internationals (ODIs). His debut in 2006 in ODIs was eventually followed by his Twenty20 International (T20I) debut and Test debut.

    "Ross has always been a hugely respected member of the side, and we're thankful for his contributions to the Blackcaps over an incredible career. His skills and temperament as a batsman have been world-class, and his ability to perform at such a high level for so long speaks volumes of his longevity and professionalism," said NZ head coach Gary Stead, reports New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

    ALSO READ: Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

    "

    Here are some of the records Taylor holds in international cricket:
    He has scored the most NZ ODI centuries (21).
    He has scored the most NZ centuries across formats (40).
    He is only the fourth Kiwi cricketer to play 100 Tests after Daniel Vettori, Stephen Fleming, and Brendon McCullum.
    He is the first-ever cricketer to play 100 matches in all three formats.
    He has the highest score record by an overseas cricketer in Tests in Australia (290 at Perth, 2015).

    Last Updated Dec 30, 2021, 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Proteas display grit; here are the talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Bowlers rule Day 3, here are the talking points

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Pant breaks Dhoni's record to become fastest keeper to reach 100 Test dismissals

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Boxing Day Test: Netizens surprised as Virat Kohli and co stumble on Day 3

    Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman-ayh

    Irfan Pathan welcomes new member to family, blessed with baby boy Suleiman

    Recent Stories

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Naga Chaitanya? Who will this filmmaker-turned-friend choose? Totally messy situation RCB

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu or Naga Chaitanya? Who will this filmmaker-turned-friend choose? Totally messy situation

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighter aircraft from China

    Spooked by India's Rafale jets, Pakistan buys full squadron of 25 J-10C fighter aircraft from China

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: England to be without head coach Chris Silverwood due to COVID-19 close contact-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: England to be without head coach Chris Silverwood due to COVID-19 close contact

    Chris Hemsworth latest shirtless stunt in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly see drb

    Chris Hemsworth latest ‘shirtless stunt’ in snowy winters will sure leave you chilly; see

    football EPL 2021-22 brentford vs man city Pep Guardiola heaps praises for Phil Foden adds title race is far from over for manchester city

    EPL 2021-22: Pep Guardiola heaps praises for Phil Foden; adds title race is far from over for Manchester City

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 44): Liston Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 44): Colaco's stunner powers ATK Mohun Bagan to a 2-1 win over FC Goa

    Video Icon
    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall-ycb

    Kannada legend Dr Rajkumar statute under threat, miscreants damage 25-feet compound wall

    Video Icon
    chinese province jilin offers 200000 yuan baby loan to counter shrinking population

    Chinese province Jilin offers 200,000 yuan ‘baby loan’ to counter shrinking population

    Video Icon
    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots-ycb

    New Year in Bengaluru: RT-PCR, fully vaccinated proof must to enter MG Road, other popular spots

    Video Icon
    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States nurse sandra lindsay is now a vaccine activist

    First COVID-19 shot recipient in the United States, Sandra Lindsay, is now a vaccine activist

    Video Icon