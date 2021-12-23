  • Facebook
    NZ's Ajaz Patel disappointed at Test snub against BAN, head coach Gary Stead explains selection policy

    First Published Dec 23, 2021, 2:40 PM IST
    Ajaz Patel has been dropped for New Zealand's home Tests against Bangladesh. Naturally, he has been left disappointed. Meanwhile, Gary Stead has explained the selection policy.

    New Zealand has declared the squad for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting January 1. However, there happens to be a notable omission in the form of the successful spinner Ajaz Patel. He scripted a historic feat by claiming ten wickets in an innings during the second Test against India in Mumbai earlier this month.

    Evidently, Ajaz has been left disappointed with this. Speaking to stuff.com.nz, he stated that he still needs to express himself. He also felt that he needed to display that he is eager and passionate to play in the longest format at home. While head coach Gary Stead informed him of the same, saying that the side would be banking on tried pacers instead of spinners, Ajaz affirmed that he has a healthy relationship with Stead.

    "I guess it's just part and parcel of the era of cricket that I'm in right now. It's a great thing for New Zealand Cricket to have that puzzle. Before the 10-wicket haul, we've had the same conversation, and it's gone the same way. So it's not been much different. At the same time, I understand why they have gone the other way. But, for me, it is still working towards that and creating that change," he reckoned.

    Notably, Ajaz has played three Tests at home, where he has failed to claim any wicket. Speaking on his omission, Stead explained the selection policy as he recorded, "You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India. However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home."

    NZ will be without regular skipper Kane Williamson, while Tom Latham will be leading the side. NZ squad for BAN Tests: Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult, Matt Henry and Devon Conway.

