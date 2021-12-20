Did Manoj Bajpayee share screen space with New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson? Read details inside

Aligarh actor Manoj Bajpayee gets into a candid conversation with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Joining him in the conversation is actor Sayani Gupta as the two Bollywood actors have a session with the New Zealand cricketers in virtual interaction.

New Zealand’s skipper Kane Williamson and Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee have recently bonded over entertainment and cricket. Manoj Bajpayee also asked Kane Williamson to give the best shot at every endeavour of his while also asking him to not be a ‘minimum guy’ -- the actor's famous dialogue from his web series 'The Family Man 2'.

The two celebrities had a chat session during Amazon Prime Video's venture into live cricket streaming. Speaking of the New Zealand skipper, the ‘Aligarh’ actor said that he played cricket in the school and that he was looking forward to speaking to Kane Williamson. Manoj Bajpayee said that the cricketer, who is known across the world, is not just a legend on the screen but also a wonderful human off the pitch as well.

Manoj also praised Kan for his sense of humour, saying that he finds Kan’s sense of humour and smile infections, apart from his style of batting for which he of course is famous. The actor also spoke of his urge to be wanting to share screen space with the cricketer once again, if he gets a chance. Wishing all the luck to the skipper for his upcoming tournaments, Manoj said that he is already excited and thrilled to be watching New Zealand’s cricket matches on the streaming platform.

Not just Manoj Bajpayee but Sayani Gupta also got a chance to interact with cricket superstars. Sayani had an interesting conversation with the cricketing stars in a virtual interaction from a different studio setup wherein she interacted with the Kiwi cricketers of both men’s and women's teams. The line-up included Kane Williamson, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Time Southee, Amelia Kerr, and Kyle Jamieson.

Manoj Bajpayee and Sayani Gupta further dug more information getting the Kiwi cricketers to talk about their strategies for the Indian cricket teams of men’s and women’s, ahead of New Zealand’s scheduled tours in February (women’s tour) and November (men’s tour) in the year 2022.

Going further with her interaction with the cricketers, Sayani said that she played the role of a cricket analyst in the web series ‘Inside Edge’ and a journalist in another series called ‘Four More Shots’. The actress said that conversing with the incredible cricketers from New Zealand was like playing many of her on-screen roles in real life.

An avid cricketer, Sayani said that it was a pleasure for her to speak to the New Zealand men’s and women’s cricket teams. She further wished them luck for their upcoming tournaments as both the teams would be facing the Indian sides, next year, in their upcoming tournaments.