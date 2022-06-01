RIP KK: From Virender Sehwag to VVS Laxman - Sporting stars who paid tribute to the legendary singer

Indian playback singer KK passed away on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Indian sporting fraternity paid tribute to the legend who inspired the nation with his voice.

It was a shock for the Indian citizens on Tuesday when the news emerged that legendary Indian playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, aka KK, passed away at 53. He happened to have performed a concert in Kolkata just hours before he breathed his last. While a cardiac arrest is being suspected as the reason behind it, an autopsy later on Wednesday will reveal the exact reason for his death. In the meantime, the entire country was in a state of grief. Even the Indian sporting community was shocked by the loss of the Indian musical legend and paid tribute to him.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) tweeted a prominent lyric from his famous song, “‘𝘏𝘶𝘮, 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢 𝘯𝘢 𝘳𝘢𝘩𝘦 𝘺𝘢𝘢𝘥 𝘢𝘢𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘦 𝘺𝘦 𝘱𝘢𝘭’” Shocking news coming in from Kolkata. Rest In Peace, KK.”

ALSO READ: DID YOU KNOW WHY KK WAS NOT TRAINED IN MUSIC? 6 FACTS ABOUT THE LATE SINGER EVERY FAN MUST KNOW

On the other hand, renowned sports commentator Harsha Bhogle penned, “Can’t believe we have lost KK! Such happy memories of his fabulous performances and time spent together in Istanbul. Such a cool, chilled out person. @vikramsathaye @mandybedi @BhogleAnita”.

KK’s sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the Indian music industry. Later on Tuesday night, celebrated Indian singer Shreya Ghoshal was performing in Indore when she received the unfortunate death. In contrast, eyewitnesses confirmed that she broke down during one of her performances before gaining strength and continuing.

ALSO READ: KK Death - Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

As for KK, his last social media post on Instagram happened to be a couple of his pictures from his final performance at the Nazrul Manch in Kolkata. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all 😘😘” he had captioned. Netizens filled the post with emotional Rest In Peace (RIP) comments.