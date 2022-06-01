Did you know why KK was not trained in music? 6 facts about the late singer every fan must know

The 53-year-old singer passed away on Tuesday night in Kolkata. A case of unnatural death has also been registered by the police, reportedly.

Renowned playback singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, who is popular by his moniker KK, died on Tuesday night in Kolkata, West Bengal. The singer was on a two-day tour to Kolkata and was to return to New Delhi on Wednesday. However, KK collapsed at the Grand Hotel where he collapsed upon returning from his concert and was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced him dead. While his cause of death was previously suspected to be a cardiac arrest, media reports have claimed that a case of unnatural death was registered by the Kolkata police at the New Market police station after his face and head bore injuries. An autopsy will be conducted on Wednesday, after which the actual cause of death will be ascertained.

Meanwhile here are six interesting facts about the deceased singer, KK, that every fan of his must know; check out:

Had entered Bollywood much before his playback debut 'Tadap Tadap': Most people know that KK started his playback singing career in Bollywood with the song 'Tadap-Tadap’ that was picturised on Salman Khan, from the film ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'. However, very few people know that KK was also a part of the song 'Chhod Aaye Hum Woh Galiyan' from the popular 1996 movie 'Maachis'. His co-singers in the song were Hariharan, Suresh Wadkar and Vinod Sehgal. This song was composed by Vishal Bhardwaj. ALSO READ: KK Death: Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

Worked in a hotel before becoming a singer: KK moved to Mumbai in the year 1994 to enter the music industry. During an old interview of his, KK had revealed that before becoming a singer, he used o work at a hotel. He also thanked his wife Jyoti for always supporting him in the journey of fulfilling his dreams. ALSO READ: KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

Sang over 3500 jingles: Much before his playback singer debut in the Hindi film industry, KK was a popular choice for commercials. He sang more than 3500 jingles and also sang a few title tracks of television series including Just Mohabbat, Hip Hip Hurray and Shakalaka Boom Boom. ALSO READ: KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

Inspired by Kishore Kumar, he decided to not train himself in music: KK was never a trained singer but blessed with an abundance of natural talent. He had once revealed that he never took singing lessons. He did go to music school but left it after a few days. It was in fact legendary singer Kishore Kumar who had inspired him to not take training in music. When he learned that Kishore Kumar had never learned singing, he decided that even he will continue to learn music by listening to songs and would not get himself admitted to a music school. ALSO READ: RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

His talent was spotted by singer Hariharan: KK had revealed during an interview that while singing a song in Delhi, singer Hariharan took notice of him. It was he who inspired KK to come to Mumbai.

