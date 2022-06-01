Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    KK Death: Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

    KK’s face and head bore injuries after which a case of unnatural death was registered by the police, claimed reports.

    KK Death Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks on face and head autopsy to be conducted today drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jun 1, 2022, 9:09 AM IST

    A case of unnatural death has reportedly been registered by the Kolkata police, after singer KK’s face and head bore injuries. As per reports, the case was registered at the New Market police station, and the autopsy will be conducted at a government hospital today, on Wednesday.

    KK was in Kolkata for a two-day tour. After returning from the concert, he collapsed at the Grand Hotel where he was staying. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    According to some media reports claiming police sources, KK’s face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of death. The police will also be talking to the staff at the hotel and the event organisers.

    ALSO READ: KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

    Meanwhile, KK’s family – his wife Jyoti and two children, were informed of the singer’s sudden passing away at the age of 53. The family is reportedly expected to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The body of the singer will be handed over to the family only after the autopsy has been conducted, reportedly.

    KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday when he suddenly started feeling ill. The singer was on stage when he complained about the glaring lights. On his way to the hotel, he got the air conditioner turned down saying that he was feeling cold.

    ALSO READ: KK refused to sing at weddings even if he was 'offered to pay one crore' (Read on)

    While many thought he died of a suspected cardiac arrest, the case registered by the cops has raised confusion over his death. However, the exact cause of his death will only be ascertained after the autopsy reports are out.

    Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been left shocked upon hearing the news of KK’s passing away. Several celebrities, including politicians, have been pouring condolences on social media.

    ALSO READ: KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

    Among those who paid their tributes to the late singer, KK, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik, among others.

    ALSO READ: RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

    KK marked his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, the movie in which he sang ‘Tadap Tadap’. From there onwards, KK went on to do playback singing for many actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

    However, it was AR Rahman who had introduced KK as a playback singer, much before his Bollywood debut. KK sang hit songs such as 'Kalluri Saaley' and 'Hello Doctor' for the music maestro.

    Last Updated Jun 1, 2022, 9:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KK Death PM Modi Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal to Shreya Ghoshal react to singer passing away drb

    KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

    KK demise Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid concert drb

    KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship snt

    RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

    Singer KK passes away: Most popular songs of the musical genius

    R.I.P KK: 15 most popular songs of the musical genius

    Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal Last video of KK singing iconic song in kolkata will leave you in tears watch snt

    'Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal': Last video of KK performing iconic song will leave you in tears

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022 rafael Nadal cherishes 'unforgettable night' after victory over novak Djokovic snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal cherishes 'unforgettable night' after victory over Djokovic

    KK Death PM Modi Akshay Kumar Vicky Kaushal to Shreya Ghoshal react to singer passing away drb

    KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

    World Milk Day 5 signs that show you are lactose intolerant gcw

    World Milk Day: 5 signs that show you are lactose intolerant

    Astrology Daily Horoscope: Check Predictions for June 1, 2022

    Daily Horoscope: Check Astrology Predictions for June 1, 2022

    NBA Finals 2022, National Basketball Association: The 3 players to watch for Boston Celtics-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: The 3 players to watch for Boston Celtics

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon