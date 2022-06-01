KK Death: Police registers case of unnatural death due to injury marks; autopsy to be conducted today

KK’s face and head bore injuries after which a case of unnatural death was registered by the police, claimed reports.

A case of unnatural death has reportedly been registered by the Kolkata police, after singer KK’s face and head bore injuries. As per reports, the case was registered at the New Market police station, and the autopsy will be conducted at a government hospital today, on Wednesday.

KK was in Kolkata for a two-day tour. After returning from the concert, he collapsed at the Grand Hotel where he was staying. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to some media reports claiming police sources, KK’s face and head bore injuries. The autopsy would be conducted at Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of death. The police will also be talking to the staff at the hotel and the event organisers.

ALSO READ: KK Death: PM Modi, Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, to Shreya Ghoshal, react to singer’s passing away

Meanwhile, KK’s family – his wife Jyoti and two children, were informed of the singer’s sudden passing away at the age of 53. The family is reportedly expected to arrive in Kolkata on Wednesday morning. The body of the singer will be handed over to the family only after the autopsy has been conducted, reportedly.

KK was performing at a concert in Kolkata on Tuesday when he suddenly started feeling ill. The singer was on stage when he complained about the glaring lights. On his way to the hotel, he got the air conditioner turned down saying that he was feeling cold.

ALSO READ: KK refused to sing at weddings even if he was 'offered to pay one crore' (Read on)

While many thought he died of a suspected cardiac arrest, the case registered by the cops has raised confusion over his death. However, the exact cause of his death will only be ascertained after the autopsy reports are out.

Meanwhile, the entertainment industry has been left shocked upon hearing the news of KK’s passing away. Several celebrities, including politicians, have been pouring condolences on social media.

ALSO READ: KK demise: Singer Shreya Ghoshal breaks down mid-concert

Among those who paid their tributes to the late singer, KK, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Vishal Dadlani, Shreya Ghoshal, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant and Armaan Malik, among others.

ALSO READ: RIP KK: Celebs and fans remember iconic song 'Yaaron' as anthem of friendship

KK marked his Bollywood debut as a playback singer with Salman Khan-starrer 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’, the movie in which he sang ‘Tadap Tadap’. From there onwards, KK went on to do playback singing for many actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

However, it was AR Rahman who had introduced KK as a playback singer, much before his Bollywood debut. KK sang hit songs such as 'Kalluri Saaley' and 'Hello Doctor' for the music maestro.