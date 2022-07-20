Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    Cricket in South Africa is expanding with a new T20 league. Meanwhile, Reliance Industries, which owns Mumbai Indians, has confirmed the acquisition of a franchise in the tournament.

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Cricket is set to take a new shape in South Africa soon. From January, Cricket South Africa (CSA) will be introducing a brand new domestic Twenty20 (T20) franchise-based tournament, which is set to take the nation and its cricketing fans by storm. CSA had invited tenders to bid for the six participating teams, which have all reportedly been acquired by the franchises that own teams in the lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL). In the same light, Reliance Industries, which owns record five-time former IPL champion Mumbai Indians (MI), has also acquired a team in South Africa's new T20 competition. At the same time, it is supposedly expected to be the Cape Town franchise.

    Confirming its acquisition, Nita Ambani (Director of Reliance Industries) mentioned in a media release, "I'm delighted to welcome our new T20 team to the Reliance family! We are excited to take the Mumbai Indians' brand of fearless and entertaining cricket to South Africa, a nation that loves cricket as much as we do in India! South Africa has a strong sporting ecosystem, and we look forward to exploring the power and potential of this collaboration. As we grow MI's global cricketing footprint, we remain committed to spreading joy and cheer through sport!"

    ALSO READ: South Africa's new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all 6 teams; details here

    At the same time, Akash Ambani (Chairman of Reliance Industries) added, "With our South African franchise, we now have three T20 teams across three countries. We look forward to leveraging our expertise and depth of knowledge in the cricket ecosystem & brand Mumbai Indians to help build the team and provide fans with some of the best cricketing experiences."

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 3:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)-ayh

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)

    Asian Games 2022 gets fresh dates; to run between September 23-October 8 in 2023-ayh

    Asian Games 2022 gets fresh dates; to run between September 23-October 8 in 2023

    South Africa new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all six teams; details here-ayh

    South Africa's new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all 6 teams; details here

    Sunil Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon snt

    Gavaskar willing to help Virat Kohli; all he need is 20 minutes with the out-of-form icon

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Redmi K50i launched in India 5 reasons why it should be your next phone gcw

    Redmi K50i launched in India; 5 reasons why it should be your next phone

    TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET exam 2022 revised schedule released; know dates here - adt

    TS EAMCET, TS ECET, TS PGECET exam 2022 revised schedule released; know dates here

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India ends Changwon leg with most medals-ayh

    ISSF World Cup 2022: India ends Changwon leg with most medals

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens - gps

    Woman escapes death while crossing railway track: hair-raising video enrages netizens

    Japan Singapore South Korea have most powerful passports where does India stand gcw

    Japan, Singapore, South Korea have most powerful passports; where does India stand?

    Recent Videos

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon