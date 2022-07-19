Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa's new T20 league: Owners of IPL franchises buy all 6 teams; details here

    South Africa is set to launch a new T20 league. Meanwhile, the IPL franchise owners have owned up all the six teams in the tournament.

    Team Newsable
    Johannesburg, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 4:13 PM IST

    In what can be considered a historic moment for South African and Indian cricket, the upcoming new Twenty20 (T20) league in the African nation will see something unique. The franchises that own teams in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) have reportedly owned all the six participating teams in the tournament. According to ESPNCricinfo, the competition will see owners of IPL franchises Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and one of Delhi Capitals (DC) own the sides. The event will likely be held in January next year.

    The tournament will be run by Cricket South Africa (CSA) and television broadcaster SuperSport. The report adds that the franchises have owned the following teams:

    • Chennai Super Kings Sports Limited - Johannesburg
    • MI's Reliance Industries - Cape Town
    • SRH's Sun TV Group - Port Elizabeth
    • LSG's RP Sanjeev Goenka Group - Durban
    • Rajasthan Royals - Paarl
    • DC's Jindal South West Sports - Pretoria

    CSA is expected to make the official announcement regarding the franchise owners once the paperwork is done. At the same time, the head of the tournament, former South African skipper Graeme Smith, said, "I'm extremely honoured to be entrusted with leading this exciting new venture. I'm deeply committed to South African cricket and happy to serve the game as best I can."

    "I'm excited by the opportunity to deliver the new league, which I believe will be an extremely competitive product, one that can bring the much-needed investment into the game and provide new opportunities for players around the world and, more importantly, to our SA home-grown talent," added Smith.

    "The response from stakeholders has been very positive thus far, and we've made great progress in the initial stages. We're determined to deliver a valuable, sustainable and appealing tournament for South African cricket," Smith concluded.

    Last Updated Jul 19, 2022, 4:14 PM IST
