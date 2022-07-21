Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'One-day cricket is kind of dying' - Wasim Akram calls to do away with ODIs

    With the arrival of T20Is, the charm of ODI cricket has taken a gentle hit. Meanwhile, Wasim Akram feels that the 50-over format is not sustainable anymore and should be scrapped.

    One-day cricket is kind of dying - Wasim Akram calls to do away with ODIs-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 21, 2022, 5:25 PM IST

    As far as cricket is concerned, Test cricket is still considered the ultimate form of the game. Meanwhile, the arrival of the Twenty20 (T20) format has made the game much more fast-paced and entertaining, which kind of makes the one-dayers more interesting, albeit the T20s are limited to 20 overs per side. Thus, this makes one wonder if the 50-over ODIs are worth it, especially since the T20s dominate the one-day games nowadays. However, legendary former Pakistani all-rounder Wasim Akram is not in favour of the ODIs anymore and feels that the format is dying, as he believes that the format should be done away with.

    Akram's comments come in the wake of English all-rounder Ben Stokes retiring from the ODIs, citing it unsustainable to play all three formats. Speaking on if the ODIs should be scrapped, Akram told the Vaughany and Tuffers Cricket Club podcast, "I think so [ODIs should be discarded]. In England, you have full houses. In India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa, one-day cricket, you will not fill the stadiums."

    ALSO READ: IND VS WI 2022 - SIMMONS ASSERTS WINDIES' IMPORTANCE OF BATTING ENTIRE 50 OVERS AGAINST DHAWAN AND CO

    "They are doing it just for the sake of doing it. After the first ten overs, it's just 'OK, just go a run a ball, get a boundary, four fielders in, and you get to 200, 220 in 40 overs' and then, have a go last ten overs. Another 100. It's run-of-the-mill," added Akram.

    Akram came out to support Stokes' decision to quit the ODIs, stating, "Him [Stokes] deciding that he is retiring from one-day cricket is quite sad, but I agree with him. Even as a commentator, one-day cricket is just a drag now, especially after T20. I can imagine as a player. 50 overs, 50 overs, then you have to pre-game, post-game, the lunch game."

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs WI 2022 - India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad

    Akram reckons that the 50-over game hardly has any future, considering the ever-growing T20 format. "T20 is easier. After four hours, the game is over. The leagues all around the world, there is a lot more money - I suppose this is part and parcel of modern cricket. T20 or Test cricket. One-day cricket is dying."

    "It is quite tiring for a player to play one-day cricket. After T20, one-day cricket seems it is going on for days. So, players are focussing on the shorter format. And, longer format obviously [is] Test cricket," he said. Akram also thinks that Tests would remain the pinnacle of the game for any player.

    ALSO READ: India vs Windies 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Hooda - 4 Indians to watch out

    "There's a battle within the battle in Test cricket. I always preferred Test matches. One-day [cricket] was fun, but Test matches were where you were recognised as a player, and people still pick you for the world XIs. OK, money matters - I understand where they are coming from - but they should also remember if they want to be recognised as one of the game's greats." Akram imagines that the game's administrators should consider completely overhauling the international calendar.

    Last Updated Jul 21, 2022, 5:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out first training day in Trinidad ahead of West Indies/Windies ODIs (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad (WATCH)

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment-ayh

    Supreme Court adjourns plea hearing for BCCI to allow its constitution amendment

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle/1st Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique unbeaten 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0 against Sri Lanka-ayh

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league-ayh

    Reliance Industries confirm acquisition of new franchise in new Cricket South Africa's T20 league

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)-ayh

    KL Rahul gets rehab underway at NCA; Jhulan Goswami bowls at him (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    After Delhi Punjab AAP Arvind Kejriwal promises 300 free units of electricity in Gujarat gcw

    After Delhi, Punjab, AAP's Kejriwal promises 300 free units of electricity in Gujarat

    Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Karnataka tops NITI Aayog's India Innovation Index for third time; followed by Telangana, Haryana

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Headmaster, another masterpiece from Rajiv Nath hits the screens on July 29th

    Ranbir Kapoor Sanjay Dutt Vaani Kapoor Shamshera Box Office prediction drb

    Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor starrer expected to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's collection

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List) RBA

    Maldives to Sri Lanka to Jamaica and more- 60 countries visa-free for Indian passport holders (Full List)

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Icon
    Video Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video: Speeding ambulance skids, crashes against Udupi toll plaza; 4 dead

    Video Icon
    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon