IND vs WI 2022: India sweats it out indoors as rain washes out 1st training day in Trinidad (WATCH)

India takes on Windies in the opening ODI in Trinidad on Friday. However, the Indians were deprived of a good training session on Wednesday due to rains, as they had to do it indoors.

Team India is confident following its superb show in the just-concluded One-Day Internationals (ODIs) in England, where it won 2-1. It has now travelled to West Indies, where it would play limited-overs contests against the hosts, starting with three ODIs from Friday. While the games will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad & Tobago, the visitors were deprived of a good training session on Wednesday, a day after they arrived in the Caribbean. Wednesday saw persistent rains, forcing the Indians to have indoor training sessions. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video.

In the video, players participate in indoor batting and bowling sessions under skipper Shikhar Dhawan and head coach Rahul Dravid. “Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies 💪 Here’s @shubmangill giving a lowdown on # TeamIndia’s 🇮🇳 first net session in Trinidad,” captioned by the BCCI. Meanwhile, Gill explained how things turned out in the indoor training session.

“As we have just arrived from the UK [United Kingdom], we thought it would be lovely to have a [outdoor] practice session. However, it has started to rain. Nevertheless, knocking indoors is always better than having no session. It was a good session, as we got to do some specific training, including playing underarm balls,” Gill was seen commenting in the clip.

ODI Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Shai Hope (vc & wk), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell and Jayden Seales.

India vs Windies 2022 ODI schedule

July 22: 1st ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)

July 24: 2nd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)

July 27: 3rd ODI – Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad (7 PM IST)