India vs Windies 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Hooda - 4 Indians to watch out

India is set to lock horns against the Windies for three ODIs. Here are the four players who can make an impact.

Image credit: Getty

After a competitive and winning outing in England, Team India is off to the West Indies, where it kicks off the tour from Friday with the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having won 2-1 in England, the visitors would look to continue with the same winning momentum. However, it will have to do it without some regular and top players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli, who have reportedly been rested for the tour. The team will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, while the unit is beaming with confidence after conquering England and is seemingly prepared to take on the ninth-ranked Windies. Meanwhile, here are the five Indians you should watch out for.

Image credit: Getty

Shikhar Dhawan

The senior opener has been in tremendous form in the ODIs. Although he did not have a great outing in England, managing just 41 runs from three innings at an average of 20.50, he would look to turn the tide quickly in the Caribbean against a relatively weaker opponent. With the ICC World Cup 2023 in mind, Dhawan would want to be in the best shape heading into the tournament. ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah loses No. 1 spot in ICC ODI Rankings to Trent Boult

Image credit: PTI

Ishan Kishan

The young wicketkeeper-opener has been splendid since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and has carried the same into international white-ball cricket. He was average in Ireland but had a fine series at home against South Africa, and we can expect the same from him in West Indies too. He needs to fire to stay in contention for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November.

Deepak Hooda

The top-order batter has been nailing it, especially since the T20Is in Ireland, where he slammed 151 runs in the two matches at 151.00 and a strike rate of 175.58, including his maiden T20I century. Although he did not play the ODIs in England, with the senior players being rested, he has a chance to redeem himself yet again against the Windies and is being heavily backed to fire. ALSO READ: SUPREME COURT ADJOURNS PLEA HEARING FOR BCCI TO ALLOW ITS CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT

Image credit: Getty