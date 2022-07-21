India vs Windies 2022: Ishan Kishan to Deepak Hooda - 4 Indians to watch out

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India is set to lock horns against the Windies for three ODIs. Here are the four players who can make an impact.

    After a competitive and winning outing in England, Team India is off to the West Indies, where it kicks off the tour from Friday with the three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). Having won 2-1 in England, the visitors would look to continue with the same winning momentum. However, it will have to do it without some regular and top players, including skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli, who have reportedly been rested for the tour. The team will be led by senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, while the unit is beaming with confidence after conquering England and is seemingly prepared to take on the ninth-ranked Windies. Meanwhile, here are the five Indians you should watch out for.

    Shikhar Dhawan
    The senior opener has been in tremendous form in the ODIs. Although he did not have a great outing in England, managing just 41 runs from three innings at an average of 20.50, he would look to turn the tide quickly in the Caribbean against a relatively weaker opponent. With the ICC World Cup 2023 in mind, Dhawan would want to be in the best shape heading into the tournament.

    Ishan Kishan
    The young wicketkeeper-opener has been splendid since the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and has carried the same into international white-ball cricket. He was average in Ireland but had a fine series at home against South Africa, and we can expect the same from him in West Indies too. He needs to fire to stay in contention for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia in October-November.

    Deepak Hooda
    The top-order batter has been nailing it, especially since the T20Is in Ireland, where he slammed 151 runs in the two matches at 151.00 and a strike rate of 175.58, including his maiden T20I century. Although he did not play the ODIs in England, with the senior players being rested, he has a chance to redeem himself yet again against the Windies and is being heavily backed to fire.

    Arshdeep Singh
    It is unsure if the 23-year-old pacer would get a chance. However, given the lack of seniors, he will likely be given an opportunity in at least a game. He played a T20I in England and managed to claim a couple, averaging just 9.00 in his 3.3 overs. Although it was not enough to judge him, given his exquisite performance in IPL 2022, he will likely be given another chance to express his mastery.

