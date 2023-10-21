Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs

    England has gone on to register a massive loss at the hands of South Africa. They were beaten on all fronts by the South African team who are now on the right path in the ODI World Cup 2023.

    ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 9:17 PM IST

    The South African cricket team has pulled off a massive win against the depleted and underconfident England side. Jos Buttler's decision to bat first did not bear the right results for England as the Proteas batted exceptionally well. 

    Quinton de Kock's early dismissal created problems for South Africa but Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen stepped up and delivered a 121-run partnership. England's Mark Wood went expensive in his first spell as the England side experienced tremendous pressure.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    Adil Rashid broke the partnership by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen for 85 and 60 runs, respectively. The problems didn't seem to end with the two quick breakthroughs from Adil Rashid as Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen also had a go at the English bowlers.

    Aiden Markram put up 42 runs from 44 balls whilst Heinrich Klaasen continued his golden form by striking another century. He went on to score 109 runs from 67 balls with a strike rate of 162.69. It was also an incredible effort from Marco Jansen who scored 75 runs from just 42 balls.

    This led South Africa to post a massive total of 399 runs with a loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. England's batting lineup couldn't live up to the expectations as they faded away quickly. Jonny Bairstow's quick breakthrough from Lungi Ngidi opened the floodgates. 

    The English batsmen got out one after the other indicating a massive collapse. Only fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood scored more than 15 runs. It was a disastrous performance from England that saw them get all out for 177 runs. South Africa won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by a massive 299 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 9:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown osf

    Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen scores another century as South Africa nearly posts 400 runs once again avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen scores another century as South Africa nearly posts 400 runs once again

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to end New Zealand curse, searching for first victory in 20 years

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Former India star suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Former India opener suggests replacement for injured Hardik Pandya in New Zealand clash

    Recent Stories

    Football RIP Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester United and England legend passes away at the age of 86 osf

    RIP Sir Bobby Charlton: Manchester United and England legend passes away at the age of 86

    cricket Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown osf

    Injury concerns loom as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan face mishaps ahead of New Zealand showdown

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 ways to celebrate the festival at home SHG EAI

    Durga Puja 2023: 5 ways to celebrate the festival at home

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    Football Happy Birthday Arsene Wenger: 7 quotes by Arsenal's legendary boss osf

    Happy Birthday Arsene Wenger: 7 quotes by Arsenal's legendary boss

    Recent Videos

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park vkp

    Israel-Hamas War: Pro-Palestine protests at Bengaluru's Freedom Park

    Video Icon
    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra WATCH

    Telangana Election 2023: Rahul Gandhi makes dosa during Yatra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine war Exclusive Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Exclusive! Cannot co-exist with Hamas; fear of rockets keeping us awake: Indian-origin Jew in Kiryat Gat

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indians in Israel vkp

    Asianet News Exclusive! 'Situation worse than our worst nightmares...' say Indian-origin Jews

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Asianet News Network in Ramallah Palestinians say we love Hamas; we will die here, will not leave VKP

    Israel-Palestine War: 'We love Hamas; we will die here, won't leave...' say Palestinians in Ramallah (WATCH)

    Video Icon