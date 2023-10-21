ODI World Cup 2023: South Africa dominates against England on all fronts, wins by 299 runs

England has gone on to register a massive loss at the hands of South Africa. They were beaten on all fronts by the South African team who are now on the right path in the ODI World Cup 2023.

The South African cricket team has pulled off a massive win against the depleted and underconfident England side. Jos Buttler's decision to bat first did not bear the right results for England as the Proteas batted exceptionally well.

Quinton de Kock's early dismissal created problems for South Africa but Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen stepped up and delivered a 121-run partnership. England's Mark Wood went expensive in his first spell as the England side experienced tremendous pressure.

Adil Rashid broke the partnership by dismissing Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen for 85 and 60 runs, respectively. The problems didn't seem to end with the two quick breakthroughs from Adil Rashid as Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen also had a go at the English bowlers.

Aiden Markram put up 42 runs from 44 balls whilst Heinrich Klaasen continued his golden form by striking another century. He went on to score 109 runs from 67 balls with a strike rate of 162.69. It was also an incredible effort from Marco Jansen who scored 75 runs from just 42 balls.

This led South Africa to post a massive total of 399 runs with a loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. England's batting lineup couldn't live up to the expectations as they faded away quickly. Jonny Bairstow's quick breakthrough from Lungi Ngidi opened the floodgates.

The English batsmen got out one after the other indicating a massive collapse. Only fast bowlers Gus Atkinson and Mark Wood scored more than 15 runs. It was a disastrous performance from England that saw them get all out for 177 runs. South Africa won the ODI World Cup 2023 match by a massive 299 runs.