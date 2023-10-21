Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka open winning account, muscle Netherlands by five wickets

    Sri Lanka's bowling put up a fine display that restricted the Netherlands to 262 runs. They chased down the total without any hassle against the Netherlands and opened their winning account in the ODI World Cup 2023.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 21, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    The Sri Lankan cricket team can finally breathe a sigh of relief after winning their first match of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Lankans were winless in the first three games of the tournament. However, a favorable opponent has resulted in two points for Sri Lanka.

    Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and went on to bat first. Sri Lankan fast bowler used the conditions well with the new ball doing the job for them. Vikramjit Singh was the first one to walk off after Kasun Rajitha dismissed him for 4 runs.

    Kasun Rajitha went on to dismiss the other top-order batsmen of the Netherlands batting lineup. He bowled his first spell economically well as his partner Dilshan Madushanka too struck a few important wickets for the Sri Lanka cricket team.

    The Scott Edwards-led side lost six wickets for 91 runs till the 17th over. Until that point of time in the game, the Netherlands was doing bad enough. But with the presence of Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek at the crease, the Dutch marked an important comeback.

    They went on to add 120 runs for the 7th wicket partnership which eventually led the Netherlands to 262 runs. Sybrand Engelbrecht scored 70 runs and Logan van Beek scored 59 runs. Sri Lanka had a balanced going in the second inning.

    The Netherlands was in the game for a small period of time in the second inning. Sri Lanka's persistent batting took them over the line as Sadeera Samarawickrama played an unbeaten knock of 91 runs. Sri Lanka chased down the total in he 49th over and they won the match by five wickets.

    Last Updated Oct 21, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
