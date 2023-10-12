ODI World Cup 2023: Recovering Shubman Gill arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of Pakistan clash - WATCH

Ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in Ahmedabad on October 14, Shubman Gill, who is recovering from dengue fever, arrived in the city on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if he will be match fit for the big-ticket clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In a commanding performance, the Indian cricket team secured an 8-wicket victory over Afghanistan. Now, they are making their way to Ahmedabad for the eagerly anticipated clash against Pakistan scheduled for Saturday. Adding to the team's optimism is the return of opener Shubman Gill, who has been recuperating from a bout of dengue and consequently missed the first two matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Gill's arrival in Ahmedabad on Thursday, following his discharge from a Chennai hospital, is a positive development for the team.

India's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, provided some insight into Gill's recovery, noting that while he had been hospitalized in Chennai as a precaution and is said to be 70-80 percent recovered. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his condition, and there is hope that he will make a full recovery and be match-ready.

As of now, there hasn't been any official update on Gill's status, leaving uncertainty about his availability for the forthcoming match against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Shubman Gill has played a pivotal role in India's One Day International (ODI) strategy for the past year and a half. He currently stands as the leading run-scorer in the format for the year, amassing an impressive 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03. Notably, he has recorded two centuries and two fifties in his last four ODI appearances.

During Gill's absence, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan took up the mantle of opening the innings alongside captain Rohit Sharma in matches against Australia and Afghanistan.

The Indian team is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad on Thursday, while the Pakistan team arrived in the city on Wednesday following their 6-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Pakistan has enjoyed a successful start to their ICC World Cup 2023 campaign, securing wins in both of their matches. Their campaign commenced with an 81-run victory over the Netherlands on October 6th and on Tuesday, they registered a 6-wicket win over Sri Lanka.