    ODI World Cup 2023: Ahead of India clash, Pakistan team welcomed by Garba dancers in Ahmedabad - WATCH

    Ahead of the much-anticipated India vs. Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Babar Azam's team was welcomed by a group of garba dancers and with shawls.

    The Pakistan cricket team, which had spent the previous few days in Hyderabad for the ODI World Cup 2023, has now made its way to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where they are scheduled to face off against India. Prior to their arrival in Gujarat's capital, the team was in high spirits, celebrating their recent victory over Sri Lanka during their journey from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad.

    Upon their arrival in Ahmedabad, the Pakistan team was warmly received by a group of Garba folk dancers and presented with traditional shawls at their hotel, where they will be staying in preparation for their much-anticipated match.

    Meanwhile, all necessary preparations have been made at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to ensure a smooth and exciting showdown between the rival teams, India and Pakistan, on October 14.

    In the Cricket World Cup 2023 so far, Pakistan defeated Netherlands by 81 runs and beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. As for India, Rohit Sharma and Co have so far defeated Australia by 6 wickets and registered a win against Afghanistan by 8 wickets on Wednesday.

    It's worth noting that during the Asia Cup Super Four Stage, the Pakistan team faced a challenging defeat, losing by 228 runs to India. With the October 14 match approaching, Pakistan will be eager to reverse their fortunes, while India remains determined to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

    Squads

    India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

    Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

