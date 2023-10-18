ODI World Cup 2023: India looks to avoid the season of upsets, Bangladesh desperate for a win

India will be backing themselves to not get into the storm of upsets in the ODI World Cup 2023 when they face the Bangladesh cricket team on Thursday in Pune.

The men in blue will take on Bangladesh at a time when many big teams are going through unusual upsets by losing against inferior teams. Afghanistan went on to stomp their authority against England thus winning by 69 runs while the Netherlands beat South Africa on Tuesday.

The season of upsets has just begun and it looks likely that the unusual set of results is not going to fade away. If anything, these results have only brought more excitement and thrill to the ODI World Cup 2023. No team is sure shot of a win in any match bringing all the popular predictions down.

India will itself be wary of the fact to not take things lightly. The men in blue have lost against Bangladesh in the last three ODI fixtures out of 4. The Rohit Sharma-led team hasn't looked comfortable against Bangladesh especially in the white ball cricket recently though they still have a brilliant record against their neighbors.

On the brighter side of India is Rohit Sharma who has risen to the occasion after getting dismissed for a duck against Australia in the first match. The fire under his belly has promoted him to score 131 runs against Afghanistan and 86 runs against Pakistan. India's bowling unit is also going through a momentous form.

On the other hand, Bangladesh's only win has come against Afghanistan. In the other two games against New Zealand and England, the Bangla Tigers have suffered big defeats. With a possible absence of Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh will look even weaker than the usual times.

Shakib Al Hasan avoided bowling in the training session on Tuesday which suggests he is still struggling from the quad tear injury. India will not want to change their combination much after a strong start in the ODI World Cup 2023. Batters will enjoy their outing at the crisp and sound wicket in Pune.

Predicted XI:

India Predicted Playing 11 vs Bangladesh: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan.

Bangladesh Predicted Playing 11 vs India: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.