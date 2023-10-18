'Over to Malinga': Mumbai Indians' fans thank Shane Bond after NZ legend parts way with IPL team

Shane Bond had been associated with the Mumbai Indians since 2015 and played a significant role in their success, helping them secure four IPL trophies during his tenure as the team's bowling coach.

Former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has recently concluded his nine-year association with the Mumbai Indians as their bowling coach, as confirmed by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise on Wednesday. Bond had been associated with the Mumbai Indians since 2015 and played a significant role in their success, helping them secure four IPL trophies during his tenure as the team's bowling coach.

Bond's decision to part ways with the Mumbai Indians came after the franchise appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach for the 2024 season. Malinga, who retired from professional cricket in 2021 and had previously played for MI, had been working with the Rajasthan Royals until this year.

Additionally, the 48-year-old New Zealander also stepped down from his role as the head coach of MI Emirates. He had been in charge of the MI Emirates team during the inaugural season of the ILT20 this year.

Expressing his gratitude, Bond stated, "I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field." He further mentioned, "I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally, thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well."

Shane Bond played a pivotal role in Mumbai Indians' IPL victories in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020. His contributions extended beyond just coaching, as he played a key role in nurturing and developing young bowling talents within the Mumbai Indians squad. One notable success story is India's pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, who credited Bond for shaping his skills during the formative stages of his career.

Meanwhile, several Mumbai Indians' fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to thank the veteran New Zealand pacer for his services and hope to see Malinga's magic at the IPL franchise.

