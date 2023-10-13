ODI World Cup 2023: Bangladesh shows excellent fight back, New Zealand still ahead

Bangladesh couldn't start the ODI World Cup 2023 game on brighter terms as their top order couldn't muster enough runs. However, their lower order did well to post 245 runs with a loss of nine wickets.

The Bangladesh cricket team showed excellent determination to fight back against the odds and put up a decent total against New Zealand. Bangladesh had an improper start to their first inning as their top order failed after New Zealand fast bowlers did their wonders with the new ball.

Trent Boult got rid of Liton Das on the first ball itself marking New Zealand's first dismissal on the first ball in the World Cup history. The small partnership between Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan went on till the 8th over with 40 runs on the board.

Lockie Ferguson gave back-to-back breakthroughs for New Zealand removing Tanzid Hasan and Mehidy Hasan. Najmul Hossain Shanto was also out for seven runs in no time. This time, Glenn Phillips joined the party marking the collapse of the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh would have easily faded from here on but instead, they fought well with determination to do well and stay in the match. Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim put up a partnership of 96 runs which brought some belief in the Bangladesh cricket camp. Shakib Al Hasan scored 40 runs.

Mushfiqur Rahim put up a solid 66 off 75 balls before Matt Henry cleaned him up. Mahmudullah stayed till the end scoring 41 runs from 49 balls. This led Bangladesh toward a respectable total of 245 runs with a loss of nine wickets.

