    ODI World Cup 2023: Aaron Finch anticipates Kohli's strategic battle against Santner in the semi-final

    As India faces New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, former Australia captain Aaron Finch predicts a tactical duel between Virat Kohli and Mitchell Santner.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 15, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    The clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium promises a fierce battle, with Kohli, the tournament's leading run-scorer with 594 runs, aiming to extend his stellar form in this pivotal knockout encounter. "I believe Virat Kohli will strategize," says Aaron Finch on Kohli's potential duel with Mitchell Santner in the 2023 World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand.

    Discussing this prospect on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Finch shared insights on Kohli's possible approach against the left-arm spinner Santner:

    "I anticipate Virat will have a plan, without a doubt. His batting at the Wankhede Stadium will be advantageous due to the minimal turn, consistent bounce, and his preference for pace on the ball. It will be crucial for him to handle Santner off the back foot given Santner's skillful variation of pace."

    Finch, the former Australia captain, suggested that Kohli might opt to play the left-arm spinner off the back foot, considering the challenges posed by Santner:

    "Santner can be challenging to hit down the ground, especially to long-on or long-off, for singles. However, this comes with a certain risk, given the presence of a short cover or a short midwicket. I believe Kohli will aim to play off the back foot and exploit the point gap more than opting for shots straight down the ground."

    In the earlier encounter in the tournament, Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 deliveries against New Zealand. Although he didn't fall to Santner, the crafty spinner conceded only 37 runs and claimed a wicket in his 10-over spell.

