    Tata Safari to Kia Carens: Top alternatives for 2024 Hyundai Alcazar

    The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar faces stiff competition from rivals like the Kia Carens, known for its affordability, and the MG Hector Plus, boasting a range of engine options. The Tata Safari offers a powerful engine and top-notch safety features, while the Mahindra XUV700 impresses with advanced tech and a robust build.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar has gained popularity for its versatility and comfort, but if you’re looking for alternatives that offer similar features and performance, there are several options in the market. Whether you’re in search of more power, better fuel efficiency, or enhanced tech features, these top alternatives provide a competitive edge in the 7-seater SUV segment. Let’s explore some of the best cars that can rival the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar and suit your driving preferences.

    article_image2

    1. Kia Carens

    While the Kia Carens and Hyundai Alcazar facelift have many features, the Carens stands out for its low price while yet providing a well-appointed cabin. The Alcazar has a more SUV-like shape than the Carens, which still appears like an MPV. While lacking some of the luxury amenities found on the Alcazar, the Carens compensates with a welcome iMT gearbox, which provides the simplicity of an automatic while yet allowing for all of the go-go of a manual.

    article_image3

    2. MG Hector Plus

    The MG Hector Plus is based on the Hector and is positioned as a strong challenger to the Hyundai Alcazar. The MG Hector Plus had three engine choices, each combined with a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox. Along with a variety of premium features, the Hector Plus is notable for its extensive array of sophisticated safety measures.

    article_image4

    3. Tata Safari

    Since 1998, the Indian automotive industry has been known with the Tata Safari brand. This SUV has had a recent redesign, making it appear even more upscale. The Tata Safari now has a panoramic sunroof, a 12.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and many other new features. In addition to having seven seats, it possessed a bigger engine with more torque and power than the Hyundai Alcazar.

    On the safety front, it boasts a 5-star rating from Global NCAP. Because it is built on the OMEGA design, it has seven airbags, emergency call assistance, and an innovative ESP system with 17 safety features.

    article_image5

    4. Mahindra XUV700

    The Mahindra XUV700's superior features make it a viable alternative to the Hyundai Alcazar. Inside, it has a big touchscreen entertainment system, a panoramic sunroof, driver drowsiness detection, and ADAS level 2 with features including autonomous emergency braking and lane deviation warning.

    The XUV700 is available with two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. The suspension system and monocoque construction provide superior control and stability, resulting in reduced body roll when cornering.

