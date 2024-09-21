IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record in comeback Test

Rishabh Pant made a sensational return to Test cricket since the horrific car accident in December 2022, scoring a blistering century against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant made a sensational return to Test cricket since the horrific car accident in December 2022, scoring a blistering century against Bangladesh in the second innings of the first Test at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (September 21). The left-handed batsman smashed his sixth Test hundred at Chepauk, and thereby equaled MS Dhoni's record for most centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper batsman in the longest format of the game.

Pant came in to bat at No.5 on Day 2, with India struggling at 67/3 in the second innings. The 26-year-old steadied the ship along with Shubman Gill, navigating the tense final overs of the day. As play resumed on Day 3, Pant uncharacteristically opted to go on the defensive mode in the first hour, solidifying India's position.

However, the left-handed batsman pounced on loose deliveries, and didn't restrain from playing unorthodox shots, hitting Hasan Mahmud for a six over deep fine leg, with an outrageous lap shot. Pant reached half-century in 88 balls, his third-lowest in the longest format of the game. As both batters got settled in, boundaries began to flow and by lunch India had extended their lead to 432 runs, with the score at 205/3.

Pant's century came in 124 balls, smashing 11 fours and four sixes. The Delhi cricketer was playing his first Test since the horrific car accident in December 2022, which forced his out of action of more than a year. He departed after scoring 109 runs, getting caught and bowled by Mehidy Hasan.

With this hundred, Pant is now placed alongside Dhoni for most tons by an Indian wicketkeeper in Test cricket. Dhoni played 90 Tests in his illustrious career, while Pant equaled his idol's record in just 34 appearances for the national team in red ball cricket.

Pant played a handy 39 run knock from 52 balls in the first innings, stitching together a partnership of 62 runs with Yashasvi Jaiswal, having arrived arrived at the crease with the score at 34/3. India scored 376 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin smashing 113 runs and recording a seventh-wicket partnership of 199 runs with Ravindra Jadeja.

In response Bangladesh's innings folded for just 149 runs, giving away a lead of 227 to India. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the India bowlers with four wickets to his name, while the likes of Akash Deep, Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj picked up two wickets each.

