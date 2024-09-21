Lifestyle

Know health benefits of eating curd with raisins

Adding three to four raisins to your curd is very beneficial. 
 

Relieves Constipation

Consuming curd with raisins improves digestion and helps relieve constipation.

Bone Health

Raisins and curd are rich in calcium, which is beneficial for bone and teeth health.

Cholesterol and BP

Eating curd with raisins helps control cholesterol and lower blood pressure. 
 

Immunity Boost

Adding raisins to your curd is also good for boosting immunity.

Weight Management

They can also help those who want to lose weight.

Note:

Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making any changes to your diet.
 

