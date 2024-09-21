Know health benefits of eating curd with raisins

Lifestyle
Adding three to four raisins to your curd is very beneficial.
Consuming curd with raisins improves digestion and helps relieve constipation.
Raisins and curd are rich in calcium, which is beneficial for bone and teeth health.
Eating curd with raisins helps control cholesterol and lower blood pressure.
Adding raisins to your curd is also good for boosting immunity.
They can also help those who want to lose weight.
Consult a health expert or nutritionist before making any changes to your diet.