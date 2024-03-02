Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century

    In a historic turn of events during the first Test between Australia and New Zealand at Wellington, spin maestro Nathan Lyon carved his name in cricket history, securing the title of the highest Test run-scorer without notching a single half-century.

    Nathan Lyon achieves unprecedented milestone in Test Cricket: Top run-scorer without a half-century osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Mar 2, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    In the first Test against New Zealand at Wellington, Australian spin maestro Nathan Lyon etched a distinctive batting record, securing the position of the player with the highest Test runs without achieving a single half-century. Lyon, acting as a nightwatchman on day two following the dismissals of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, scored an impressive 41 runs in 46 balls, adorned with six fours. This marked Lyon's unique feat after participating in 128 Tests and 162 innings, accumulating a total of 1,501 runs with an average of 12.72, and his highest individual score standing at 47.

    Following closely is West Indies pacer Kemar Roach, boasting 1,174 runs in 81 Tests with an average of 11.50, achieving a best score of 41. In the third position is Pakistani pace legend Waqar Younis, with 1,010 runs in 87 Tests, averaging 10.20 and reaching a top score of 45.

    Shifting the focus to the match, Australia set a challenging target of 369 runs for New Zealand. In their second innings, Australia secured a 368-run lead, ultimately being bowled out for 164. Surprisingly, Nathan Lyon emerged as the top-scorer with 41 runs, supported by Cameron Green (34), Travis Head (29), and Usman Khawaja (28). Glenn Phillips (5/45) showcased a stellar bowling performance for the Kiwis, with Matt Henry (3/36) and Tim Southee (2/46) also making notable contributions.

    In the initial innings, Australia, initially struggling at 211/7, bounced back with an exceptional knock from all-rounder Cameron Green (174* in 275 balls). His impressive 116-run partnership with Josh Hazlewood (22) helped Australia reach a total of 383. Kiwi bowler Henry (5/70) secured a five-wicket haul, while William O'Rourke and Scott Kuggeleijn took two wickets each for New Zealand.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2024, 10:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons osf

    Saurav Ganguly cautions against premature Dhruv Jurel-MS Dhoni comparisons

    cricket Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin osf

    Michael Vaughan hails Shoaib Bashir as England's emerging superstar; draws comparison with Ashwin

    cricket Shikhar Dhawan joins actor Akshay Kumar on Mast Malang Jhoom dance challenge (WATCH) osf

    When Gabbar met Khiladi: Shikhar Dhawan shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Cricket Hanuma Vihari vs Andhra CA: Cricketer revealed how things 'went wrong' after shouting at a player osf

    Hanuma Vihari vs Andhra CA: Cricketer reveals how things 'went wrong' after shouting at a player

    cricket Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport osf

    Shubman Gill's heartwarming gesture: Meets Gujarat Titans teammate's father at Ranchi airport (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022 RKK

    Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding festivities: Bride-to-be wears gown worn by Blake Lively at Met Gala 2022

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk? AJR

    Who was Amarnath Ghosh, professional dancer from Kolkata shot dead in US during evening walk?

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-643 March 2 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion? vkp

    Why was Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru targeted for an explosion?

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day AJR

    Nitin Gadkari serves legal notices to Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh; demands apology within 3 day

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    Video Icon
    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon