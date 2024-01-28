Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter': Hasin Jahan targets Shami with Rohit Sharma pic

    In her latest Instagram post, Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan targeted the Indian cricketer once again, this time with a photograph of Rohit Sharma sitting with his head in his daughter's lap.

    May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter Hasin Jahan targets Shami with Rohit Sharma pic snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

    Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, recently sparked controversy with her Instagram post involving a photograph of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his daughter. Jahan's post, featuring a picture of Sharma with his daughter, carried a caption that alluded to the character of fathers and their relationship with their daughters.

    In the Instagram post, which appears to be targeted at the Indian bowler, Jahan expressed sentiments about the role of fathers in their daughters' lives, contrasting the loving bond between many fathers and their daughters with what she described as a negative portrayal of some fathers. Her caption, which included a prayer to Allah, stirred discussions online and drew criticism from users across social media platforms.

    "Most of the fathers find peace in the little god of their daughter. And some father in the lap of prostitutes!," she wrote in the caption of her post.

    In what appears to be a sharp attack on Shami, she further noted, "May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter. Amen. I pray to Allah give patience to my little daughter. Amen."

    The post prompted reactions from users, with many expressing disapproval of Jahan's choice of words and the implications behind them. Some criticized her for using the platform to make personal statements about her husband

    "Drama queen," noted one Instagram user, while another asked, "Hey, why are you using Rohit Sharma's picture?"

    "Don't give a mother like you to anyone," said an irked user.

    A fourth user said, "Some wives take away their children from a father for their personal gain, and talk big."

    This is not the first time Jahan has made headlines with her social media posts regarding her personal life and relationship with Mohammad Shami. Her previous posts have also garnered attention and fueled debates among fans and followers.

    Jahan's latest post adds to the ongoing discussion surrounding the private lives of public figures, highlighting the intersection of personal relationships, social media, and public scrutiny. As the controversy continues to unfold, it underscores the complexities of navigating personal matters in the public eye and the impact of social media on interpersonal dynamics and public perception.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2024, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero snt

    From using fruits as balls to pink ball heroics at Gabba - Shamar Joseph's stellar journey as WI new hero

    Viral Video: Adam Gilchrist hugs an emotional Brian Lara after historic West Indies win over Australia (WATCH) snt

    Viral Video: Adam Gilchrist hugs an emotional Brian Lara after historic West Indies win over Australia (WATCH)

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral snt

    Injured Shamar Joseph leads Windies to historic win over Australia at The Gabba; celebration video goes viral

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target in Hyderabad snt

    IND vs ENG, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's 196 takes England to 420, sets India 231-run target in Hyderabad

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's century guides England to a lead on Day 3 osf

    India vs England, 1st Test: Ollie Pope's century guides England to a lead on Day 3

    Recent Stories

    Backed by BJP Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM along with deputies Samrat Chaudhary Vijay Sinha Watch gcw

    BREAKING: Backed by BJP, Nitish Kumar sworn in as Bihar CM along with deputies Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha

    Alaya F flaunts HOT figure in blue shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed! RKK

    Alaya F flaunts HOT figure in blue shimmer saree, pictures are not to be missed!

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Bengaluru police introduces stringent guidelines for PG accommodations

    Apple MacBook hack How to check battery health How to check number of charge cycles gcw

    Apple MacBook hack: How to check battery health?

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam rkn

    Kerala: First premium cafe of Kudumbashree starts operation in Ernakulam

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon