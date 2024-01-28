'May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter': Hasin Jahan targets Shami with Rohit Sharma pic

In her latest Instagram post, Mohammad Shami's estranged wife Hasin Jahan targeted the Indian cricketer once again, this time with a photograph of Rohit Sharma sitting with his head in his daughter's lap.

Hasin Jahan, the estranged wife of Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami, recently sparked controversy with her Instagram post involving a photograph of Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and his daughter. Jahan's post, featuring a picture of Sharma with his daughter, carried a caption that alluded to the character of fathers and their relationship with their daughters.

In the Instagram post, which appears to be targeted at the Indian bowler, Jahan expressed sentiments about the role of fathers in their daughters' lives, contrasting the loving bond between many fathers and their daughters with what she described as a negative portrayal of some fathers. Her caption, which included a prayer to Allah, stirred discussions online and drew criticism from users across social media platforms.

"Most of the fathers find peace in the little god of their daughter. And some father in the lap of prostitutes!," she wrote in the caption of her post.

In what appears to be a sharp attack on Shami, she further noted, "May Allah never give characterless father to any daughter. Amen. I pray to Allah give patience to my little daughter. Amen."

The post prompted reactions from users, with many expressing disapproval of Jahan's choice of words and the implications behind them. Some criticized her for using the platform to make personal statements about her husband

"Drama queen," noted one Instagram user, while another asked, "Hey, why are you using Rohit Sharma's picture?"

"Don't give a mother like you to anyone," said an irked user.

A fourth user said, "Some wives take away their children from a father for their personal gain, and talk big."

This is not the first time Jahan has made headlines with her social media posts regarding her personal life and relationship with Mohammad Shami. Her previous posts have also garnered attention and fueled debates among fans and followers.

Jahan's latest post adds to the ongoing discussion surrounding the private lives of public figures, highlighting the intersection of personal relationships, social media, and public scrutiny. As the controversy continues to unfold, it underscores the complexities of navigating personal matters in the public eye and the impact of social media on interpersonal dynamics and public perception.