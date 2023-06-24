Jasprit Bumrah sets sights on Ireland Series to make a comeback

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Team Management target Ireland series for Jasprit Bumrah's return to International Cricket

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian fast bowler, is on track for a return to competitive cricket in the near future. If all progresses well, he could make his comeback to the international scene as early as August during the series against Ireland.

    The Indian selectors have yet to announce the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, scheduled from August 3 to 13. While that series might be too soon for Bumrah's return, the subsequent series against Ireland, with matches on August 18, 20, and 23, is being targeted by the Indian team management.

    The primary objective is to have Bumrah match-fit for the World Cup in October-November, with the Asia Cup in September serving as a precursor. However, before involving him in the 50-over format, the Indian think-tank wants to assess his performance in T20 matches.

    Also Read: IND vs WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan continues to be 'Ignored' by Indian Selectors

    The Ireland series aligns with the collective plan of the Indian team, selectors, the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and the BCCI, who aim to gradually reintegrate Bumrah into match scenarios, starting with limited-overs games.

    Bumrah has been sidelined since September last year due to initial back problems and subsequent surgery. He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru, and reports indicate a 70% recovery. With the Ireland series just two months away, there is hope and optimism within the think-tank that he will be ready for the matches in Dublin. By then, he will have had six months of rest and rehabilitation since the surgery.

    The key to his comeback lies in his performance during actual matches. Bumrah is expected to play a few games at the NCA next month to assess his response to the workload. The focus will not only be on his performance during the matches but also on how he feels the day after playing. The decision to include him in the Ireland series will depend on his responses and recovery after those games.

    In other news, KL Rahul has joined the NCA for rehabilitation following his thigh surgery in May, but his return date remains uncertain. It is unlikely he will be ready for the Asia Cup. As for Shreyas Iyer, who also underwent back surgery, his status is still not fully known.

    Also Read: Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt buys Cricket Team; Harare Hurricanes set to compete in the T10 League

    IND vs WI 2023: Sarfaraz Khan continues to be 'Ignored' by Indian Selectors

    Bollywood Star Sanjay Dutt buys Cricket Team; Harare Hurricanes set to compete in the T10 League

    Tammy Beaumont's century paves way for England's comeback as they aim to close the gap on Australia's lead

    Suresh Raina makes culinary debut with an Indian restaurant in Amsterdam

    India vs West Indies 2023: Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up; ODI squad also announced

    Kerala to take action against social media content targeting students

    Monsoon season: 7 tips to keep yourself SAFE

    7 tips to be successful in life

    Lal Murgh to Gazar Ka Halwa; 7 microwave recipes ideas

    Explained: Why Wagner mercenaries went rogue and 'invaded' Vladimir Putin's Russia

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

