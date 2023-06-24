Jasprit Bumrah sets sights on Ireland Series to make a comeback

Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian fast bowler, is on track for a return to competitive cricket in the near future. If all progresses well, he could make his comeback to the international scene as early as August during the series against Ireland.

The Indian selectors have yet to announce the squad for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies, scheduled from August 3 to 13. While that series might be too soon for Bumrah's return, the subsequent series against Ireland, with matches on August 18, 20, and 23, is being targeted by the Indian team management.

The primary objective is to have Bumrah match-fit for the World Cup in October-November, with the Asia Cup in September serving as a precursor. However, before involving him in the 50-over format, the Indian think-tank wants to assess his performance in T20 matches.

The Ireland series aligns with the collective plan of the Indian team, selectors, the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and the BCCI, who aim to gradually reintegrate Bumrah into match scenarios, starting with limited-overs games.

Bumrah has been sidelined since September last year due to initial back problems and subsequent surgery. He is presently undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA in Bengaluru, and reports indicate a 70% recovery. With the Ireland series just two months away, there is hope and optimism within the think-tank that he will be ready for the matches in Dublin. By then, he will have had six months of rest and rehabilitation since the surgery.

The key to his comeback lies in his performance during actual matches. Bumrah is expected to play a few games at the NCA next month to assess his response to the workload. The focus will not only be on his performance during the matches but also on how he feels the day after playing. The decision to include him in the Ireland series will depend on his responses and recovery after those games.

In other news, KL Rahul has joined the NCA for rehabilitation following his thigh surgery in May, but his return date remains uncertain. It is unlikely he will be ready for the Asia Cup. As for Shreyas Iyer, who also underwent back surgery, his status is still not fully known.

