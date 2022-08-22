Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR head coach

    Kolkata Knight Riders has appointed Chandrakant Pandit as its new head coach. Meanwhile, Sunil Gavaskar lauded the move, urging all to give him his share of chance and not pull him down.

    IPL Indian Premier League: Sunil Gavaskar explains why Chandrakant Pandit should be given a chance as KKR Kolkata Knight Riders head coach-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 22, 2022, 2:23 PM IST

    A couple of days back, former two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) appointed Chandrakant Pandit as the franchise's new head coach. He has replaced Brendon McCullum of New Zealand, who vacated the post after IPL 2022 following his appointment as the head of England's Test side. While the list of Indian head coaches in the IPL is minimal, Pandit finds himself lucky to have joined the elite ranks. In the meantime, legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar was delighted by the move from KKR and urged all to give him a fair chance and not pull him down right after the first failure.

    In his Mid-day column, Gavaskar documented, "Pandit has a terrific record where he has taken unfancied teams to the Ranji title. Whether he can replicate that with KKR remains to be seen. Still, the move to appoint him as the coach needs to be lauded as it finally recognises that Indian coaches will know more about Indian players than the overseas coaches, who won't have an idea of many a young Indian talent."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP T20 2022 TROPHY UNVEILED IN ABU DHABI

    "Even as Pandit's appointment was being hailed around the country, it was disappointing to hear some doubt his coaching style. Where did these people experience his coaching style if they haven't been in the same team and change room that Pandit coached? Just going by hearsay is palpably unfair to someone who has achieved so much," added Gavaskar.

    Gavaskar referenced India's independence, stating that an Indian should never pull another Indian down, leading to overseas rulers. "Pandit may well end up with his team at the bottom. Then, surely you can question his capability. But, now, as fellow Indians, let us give him a fair chance and not pull him down even before the first ball of next year's IPL is bowled," he concluded.

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2022, 2:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan return; India opts to bat

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep against Zimbabwe-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 3rd ODI: India determined and favourite to accomplish a perfect clean sweep

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi-ayh

    Asia Cup T20 2022 trophy unveiled in Abu Dhabi

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India, Twitter proud

    Recent Stories

    Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia AJR

    Suicide bomber aiming to target high-profile Indian leader nabbed in Russia

    Watch Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts - adt

    Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

    Asteroid 2022 QV to Asteroid 2022 QW3 5 asteroids to fly by Earth on August 22 23 gcw

    Asteroid 2022 QV to Asteroid 2022 QW3: 5 asteroids to fly by Earth on August 22, 23

    Solidarity With Sanna trends after Finland woman posts their party videos to support Sanna Marin gcw

    #SolidarityWithSanna trends after Finland women share their party videos

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers AJR

    Farmers' 'mahapanchayat' in Jantar Mantar: What are the 9 main demands by protesting farmers

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho, UKK 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins against Gujarat Giants, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Odisha Juggernauts, Telugu Yoddhas pull off opposing wins

    Video Icon
    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon