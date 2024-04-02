Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: 'Will never give up, we'll keep fighting' - MI skipper Hardik Pandya to disgruntled fans; read post

    On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya reaffirmed the team's commitment to persevere and fight on in the ongoing IPL 2024, despite suffering three consecutive defeats. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST

    On Tuesday, Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya reaffirmed the team's commitment to persevere and fight on in the ongoing IPL 2024, despite suffering three consecutive defeats. "If there's one thing you should know about this team, we never give up. We'll keep fighting, we'll keep going," Hardik posted on X.

    Facing the brunt of criticism from fans after stepping into the role of Mumbai Indians captain in place of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya has encountered a challenging start to the IPL season. The all-rounder bore the brunt of disapproval in the team's initial two matches, with crowd hostility reaching its zenith during Mumbai Indians' inaugural home game of the season on Monday.

    Compounding the situation, Mumbai Indians' campaign in the 2024 IPL commenced on a dismal note under Pandya's leadership, with three consecutive defeats placing them at the bottom of the league table.

    Yet, Mumbai Indians have a history of sluggish beginnings. In 2015, they stumbled through the first four games before staging a remarkable turnaround to clinch the title.

    Also read: IPL 2024: Outraged MI fans want 'egoistic' Hardik's captaincy stripped, seek Rohit's reinstatement (WATCH)

    Criticism has also been directed towards Pandya's decisions as captain, whether it pertains to the handling of star bowler Jasprit Bumrah or the batting order, such as sending Tim David ahead of himself against the Gujarat Titans.

    The shift in leadership has stirred discontent among the vast Mumbai Indians fan base. During Monday's match, echoes of 'Rohit Rohit' resonated throughout the Wankhede Stadium, prompting the Indian captain himself to intervene, urging the crowd to refrain from jeering Hardik.

    Up next, Mumbai Indians are slated to take on Delhi Capitals at their home ground on Sunday.

    Last Updated Apr 2, 2024, 1:48 PM IST
