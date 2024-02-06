Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH)

    India was rocked by a cricketing upheaval following Mumbai Indians' announcement of Hardik Pandya replacing Rohit Sharma as the franchise captain. Months later, coach Mark Boucher has broken his silence, revealing the reason behind this controversial decision.

    IPL 2024: Why Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit Sharma as MI captain? Coach Boucher reveals real reason (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 12:56 PM IST

    The cricketing world in India erupted in controversy when Mumbai Indians announced the decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as the captain of the franchise. Rohit, who has steered the team to five IPL titles, will now focus solely on his batting, while Hardik, acquired from Gujarat Titans, assumes the leadership role. While fans grapple with this unexpected move, Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher shed light on the rationale behind the decision.

    Given Rohit's age of 36 and his waning prowess as a batsman, Mumbai Indians made the bold choice to elevate Hardik as the skipper. They placed their trust in Hardik's track record of guiding Gujarat Titans to two consecutive IPL finals, clinching victory in one of them.

    "I think it was purely a cricketing decision. We saw the window period to get Hardik back as a player. For me it's a transition phase. A lot of people don't understand in India, people get quite emotional But you know you take the emotions away from it. I think it's just more of a cricketing decision that was made and I do think it is going to bring the best out of Rohit as a person as a player. Just let him go out and enjoy and score some good runs," Mark Boucher said on Smash Sports podcast.

    Boucher emphasized that the non-cricketing aspects of the IPL played a significant role in this decision. He stressed the importance of relieving Rohit of additional responsibilities, allowing him to focus solely on his batting. Rohit has faced challenges in delivering his best with the bat in recent seasons, and Boucher aims to ensure he can enjoy his time as a batter without the added burden of leadership duties.

    "I mean one of the things I have spoken about is when you arrive at the IPL and he (Chris Morris) will be able to tell you as well that there's a lot of stuff going on, there's photoshoots and this and that and a lot of emphasis is not actually on the cricket. It's more about the advertising and all that sort of stuff," says Boucher.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 12:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Australia clinches series whitewash with quick 87-run chase against West Indies in the 3rd ODI osf

    Australia clinches series whitewash with quick 87-run chase against West Indies in the 3rd ODI

    cricket Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance osf

    Musheer Khan draws inspiration from Sarfaraz's winning mindset in U-19 World Cup dominance

    cricket Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg on the sidelines of SA20 osf

    Fabian Allen mugged at gunpoint in Johannesburg on the sidelines of SA20

    cricket Rahul Dravid Stresses Ishan Kishan Must Resume Playing to Be Considered for National Selection osf

    Rahul Dravid stresses Ishan Kishan must resume playing to be considered for National Selection

    cricket India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England osf

    India climbs to second place in WTC rankings after dominant victory against England

    Recent Stories

    Car forcibly enters Goa Governor's motorcade; reportedly driven by Kerala CPM leader's son anr

    Car forcibly enters Goa Governor's motorcade; reportedly driven by Kerala CPM leader's son

    Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for 'Poacher', film details here RKK

    Alia Bhatt turns executive producer for 'Poacher', film details here

    Privilege to welcome Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull See photo here gcw

    'Privilege to welcome...' Gautam Adani hosts former Australia PM Turnbull; See photo here

    Hockey player Varun Kumar booked under POCSO in Bengaluru

    Hockey player Varun Kumar booked under POCSO in Bengaluru

    Landmark judgement: Baghpat court rules in favour of Hindus in 53-year-old 'Mahabharat' site lawsuit snt

    Landmark judgement: Baghpat court rules in favour of Hindus in 53-year-old 'Mahabharat' site lawsuit

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon